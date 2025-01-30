Buccaneers All-Pro LB gets candid on stopping Saquon Barkley amid Eagles RB's historic season 

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is not an easy man to stop on the football field.

Just take it from All-Pro Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker LaVonte David. David joined SportsCenter earlier today to help preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Having experience playing Barkley this season, David offered his take on the star running back.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You see him coming at you in an open field, he's one of those guys," David said. "You gotta just close your eyes and hope for the best. Just go in and go full speed and just hope he would make some type of mistake and you would knock him down."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

LaVonte David and Buccaneers are no strangers to Saquon Barkley

LaVonte David is familiar with Barkley, as he and the Buccaneers faced Barkley and the Eagles back in Week 4 of the 2024 regular season. The Buccaneers were one of only three teams who managed to beat the Eagles during the regular season. The Buccaneers had, arguably, a successful time defending against Barkley. At least in the form of touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley didn't find the end zone during their matchup, however, he did manage to rush for 84 yards on 10 carries, even breaking off for a 59-yard rush at one point. The running back was also productive in the receiving game, hauling in two catches for 32 yards. However, it wasn't enough for the Eagles, who still dropped the contest to Tampa Bay 33-16.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

The two teams' seasons turned out differently, however, as the Eagles are now gearing up to play in the Super Bowl, while the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Washington Commanders. Throughout the season, Barkley has put up a tremendous campaign, rushing for over 2,000 yards on the year over 345 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns.

His season has been so impressive that he's a candidate for this year's NFL MVP award, an accolade usually reserved for quarterbacks. Barkley is expected to have a huge impact on Philadelphia's offense against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Kansas City defeated Philadelphia in the Super Bowl back in 2023, however, Barkley was still with the New York Giants then. Perhaps this time around, Barkley will be the key ingredient Philadelphia needs to thwart Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Will Saquon Barkley be enough to get the Eagles over the line and end the Chiefs' three-peat dreams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.