Eagles legend Jason Kelce opens up about struggle of rooting for 'both sides' ahead Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl clash

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce had the opportunity to battle it out in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles and Chiefs were locked in a battle of attrition, but from a certain point of view, it was no different than a typical backyard football game between two brothers. With the teams set to battle it out once again, Jason finds his allegiances torn.

At least, that is what his comments made on Wednesday's edition of the "New Heights" podcast have indicated. Jason Kelce decided he would be rooting for both his brother and the Eagles.

[38:25] "Here's the biggest thing. Obviously, you're my brother. I always root for my brother. That's the reality of it. Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always going to root for Travis... I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it. No matter what, on game day, I'm going to be happy for one of those sides and I'm going to be sad for the other side," he said.

Jason Kelce played his entire career with the Eagles. He joined the team in 2011 and retired after the 2023 season as a 6x All-Pro center.

He reached two Super Bowls, winning one over Tom Brady's Patriots but losing one to Travis and Patrick Mahomes.

Jason Kelce finds himself in Donna Kelce-esque role for Super Bowl 59

Kelce at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

As a retired center from a team that finds itself in the Super Bowl but facing his brother, he has every reason to be torn. Does he root for his former teammates to finally get over the hump or does he hope his brother adds a ring to his collection?

The problem is one he might be able to relate to with what his mother, Donna Kelce, went through two years ago. Back then, she had to choose between rooting for one son or the other. In the end, she decided to root for both. It appears that Jason Kelce has not only slid into Donna Kelce's role in a sense but also has arrived at the same conclusion to root for both sides.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "New Heights" podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

