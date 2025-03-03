Buccaneers and Bears to pursue $19,200,000 star LB ahead of 2025 NFL free agency: Report

Several teams in the NFL, including Super Bowl contenders like the reigning champions Philadelphia Eagles and playoff hopefuls like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, are looking to upgrade their pass rush. Most are salivating at the prospect of adding Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who requested a trade from the franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa have also been touted as potential trade targets. However, another player whom teams could look at as a short-term option is Khalil Mack.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the veteran linebacker, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $19.2 million, could sign a similar deal this offseason:

"Teams agree edge rusher Khalil Mack played lights-out last season, and the only real concern with his free agency is age (he's 34). A few people I've talked to have made potential connections to the Buccaneers and Bears. Tampa Bay typically doesn't spend big on external free agents but is looking for pass-rush help."

Khalil Mack stats: Why Bears and Buccaneers could pursue LB

Khalil Mack is no longer the force he once was, but the veteran linebacker is still a productive player. Last season, he recorded six sacks, six tackles for losses, 15 quarterback hits and 39 tackles in 16 games.

He was the only player who showed up in the Chargers' wildcard round loss to the Houston Texans. Mack finished the game with two sacks, two tackles for losses, two quarterback hits and six tackles in a 32-12 loss for LA.

Mack has had an incredible career and is now looking to cap it off with a championship ring. He showcased last year that he could be a menace on the defensive line and can make game-winning plays if afforded the opportunity.

If the Browns refuse to trade Garrett and the Raiders' asking price for Crosby is too steep, teams like the Eagles, Bears and the Buccaneers could potentially pursue Mack.

