The Tampa Bay Buccaneers called a franchise legend to help them release their 2025 schedule. Jon Gruden, who led Tampa Bay from 2002 to 2008 and win a Super Bowl, was the main character for their release video.

Gruden is seen opening a box full of memorabilia that tells the history of Tampa Bay and other NFL franchises. There's, for example, a photo from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Florida to reference their upcoming game against the New England Patriots, among many other ideas.

NFL fans approved the idea behind the video. With the relationship between the former coach and the team looking to be officially repaired, a 10-minute video of Gruden as the main character felt like a great choice by their social media team:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yo! This was Phu***ng Phenomenal!!!!!! Undefeated Super Bowl champions incoming," wrote one excited fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Now THIS is how you do a schedule reveal," a second one wrote.

"Gruden got me feeling like I can run through a wall," read a third opinion.

One fan wrote:

"That was incredible"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2025 season will be the 50th in Tampa Bay history. In the video, Gruden wore a shirt with a special logo to commemorate their history. Tampa Bay's choice to allude to its past seasons was a great choice for their schedule release in this milestone.

Buccaneers reinstated Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor

Four years after his removal, the former coach returned to his glory place with the franchise. Following his return, the Buccaneers released a statement:

“Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise. Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Using the former coach in their schedule announcement is another proof that the franchise has repaired its relationship with Gruden. He's not working for any NFL franchise now but is a part of the media with his work for Barstool Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.