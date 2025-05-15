The Tampa Bay Buccaneers called a franchise legend to help them release their 2025 schedule. Jon Gruden, who led Tampa Bay from 2002 to 2008 and win a Super Bowl, was the main character for their release video.
Gruden is seen opening a box full of memorabilia that tells the history of Tampa Bay and other NFL franchises. There's, for example, a photo from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Florida to reference their upcoming game against the New England Patriots, among many other ideas.
NFL fans approved the idea behind the video. With the relationship between the former coach and the team looking to be officially repaired, a 10-minute video of Gruden as the main character felt like a great choice by their social media team:
"Yo! This was Phu***ng Phenomenal!!!!!! Undefeated Super Bowl champions incoming," wrote one excited fan.
"Now THIS is how you do a schedule reveal," a second one wrote.
"Gruden got me feeling like I can run through a wall," read a third opinion.
One fan wrote:
"That was incredible"
The 2025 season will be the 50th in Tampa Bay history. In the video, Gruden wore a shirt with a special logo to commemorate their history. Tampa Bay's choice to allude to its past seasons was a great choice for their schedule release in this milestone.
Buccaneers reinstated Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor
Four years after his removal, the former coach returned to his glory place with the franchise. Following his return, the Buccaneers released a statement:
“Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise. Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”
Using the former coach in their schedule announcement is another proof that the franchise has repaired its relationship with Gruden. He's not working for any NFL franchise now but is a part of the media with his work for Barstool Sports.
