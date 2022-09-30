Buccaneers provide huge update about status of game vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl 55 rematch on Sunday Night Football in Week Four. However, Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, including the Tampa Bay area. In a statement, the Buccaneers noted that the game can go on versus the Chiefs as scheduled while sending thoughts and prayers to those impacted by Hurricane Ian:

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm."

"We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."

The Buccaneers moved down to the Miami Dolphins facility as Hurricane Ian was moving towards the former earlier in the week in preparation for the matchup.

Where would the Chiefs-Buccaneers game have been held on Sunday Night Football?

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (l) and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes (r)

The NFL does have a plan in place should they decide to move the game away from Tampa Bay and Raymond James Stadium. The game would be played at the home stadium of the Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium. However, it's trending that the game will likely stay put in Tampa. The Minnesota stadium is available as the Vikings are in London to face the New Orleans Saints.

No matter where this pivotal Week Four matchup is played, Tom Brady will look to bounce back after losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week Three. Similarly, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost to the Indianapolis Colts. The winner of the duel will be 3-1 heading into Week Five.

Tom Brady will be lucky enough to have a couple of valuable weapons back on offense when squaring off against the Chiefs. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans returns from his one-game suspension and wideout Chris Godwin could likely return from injury.

