The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have some questions to answer on the roster this offseason. The Bucs are set to see 22 players enter unrestricted free agency.

With a lack of cap flexibility, Tampa Bay will look to maximize their draft picks in April's draft for an influx of talent to fill any potential holes on the roster. In a recent mock draft from NFL.com's Eric Edholm, the Buccaneers were projected to select Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden with their No. 19 pick.

The pick comes in anticipation of star receiver Chris Godwin's exit in free agency. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Tampa Bay back in 2022 but battled through injury during the 2024 campaign, appearing in just seven games for the Buccaneers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden would enter Tampa Bay's receiving core alongside Mike Evans as the Buccaneers' probable No. 2 wideout. The Texas product transferred to the Longhorns after two seasons with the Houston Cougars. In his lone season in Austin, Golden hauled in 58 passes for 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In his three collegiate seasons, Golden recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Buccaneers promote Pass Game Coordinator in surprising move

Tampa Bay's coaching staff was left with a massive hole following the departure of Liam Coen, who served as the team's offensive coordinator during the 2024 season and helped Baker Mayfield to his best single-season performance to date.

The Bucs were left searching for their third offensive coordinator in three years before settling on their candidate. In an in-house move, Tampa Bay promoted pass game Coordinator Josh Grizzard on Friday.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, Grizzard served several roles on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. He was brought in as a quality control coach and also served as a receivers coach.

The Bucs brought him in to serve as their pass game coordinator around this time last year, where he worked alongside Coen in Mayfield's development this season. The team's Pro Bowl quarterback notched career-high marks in completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns, completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.