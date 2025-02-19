Buccaneers land perfect Mike Evans successor in 26-TD star WR with No. 19 pick, per latest NFL mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a good position after winning the NFC South last season but lost in the NFC Wild Card Game to the Washington Commanders. The team is going to be looking to improve with their first-round draft pick as they currently hold the 19th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

While there are some different routes the team can go, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will draft Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. Jeremiah wrote a little blurb about why he believes this will be the pick.

"McMillan could go earlier in Round 1, but Tampa Bay would be a perfect landing spot. Chris Godwin is due to become a free agent, and Mike Evans can't play forever, can he?" h/t NFL.com

Tetairoa McMillan had a dominant season as he finished with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards (15.7 yards per catch) with eight touchdowns for the Arizona Wildcats. Through his three seasons with the Wildcats, McMillan has had 26 touchdowns with the most coming as a sophomore (10).

It will be interesting to see if this would be the best fit for him, as Tampa Bay is going to be trying to fill some needs.

What is the biggest need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL draft?

Getting Tetairoa McMillan to be available at the 19th pick will be a dream come true for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as wide receiver is arguably the team's biggest need. Chris Godwin is coming off a season-ending dislocated ankle while also being an unrestricted free agent and the Bucs are likely not going to be placing the franchise tag on him.

Getting someone who can be a dominant number-two wide receiver to pair with Mike Evans is going to be critical for the success of the team. However, that is not the only need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are needing to address that is glaring.

Getting an offensive guard is going to be critical as all three left guards on the 53-man depth chart are unrestricted free agents and getting protection in the B-gaps is going to be critical for the success of running back Bucky Irving to get chunk yardage next season.

