Buccaneers LB Lavonte David shares candid take about chip on Haason Reddick’s shoulder after failed stint with Jets

After a disappointing time with the New York Jets, Haason Reddick joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. The linebacker signed a one-year $14 million deal. His new teammate, Lavonte David, shared his take on the veteran's desire to prove himself.Reddick joined the Jets in April 2024. However, following a contract holdout, he requested his release in August. While New York's management was adamant about keeping him, both sides reworked the contract and put an end to the holdout in October.David opened up about how Reddick feels that he still has to prove his worth. David praised him and said that he has already become a locker room leader.&quot;He's out to prove himself,&quot; David said on Thursday, via the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show. &quot;You know, with all the stuff that went on with him last year, you know, he definitely feel like he still got a lot to prove. And you can see it by the way he carries stuff in the locker room, the way he is on the field. He's always already like a leader for us, a leader for those guys in the room. He's ready to get after it. And just me talking to him, I can see it.&quot;Buccaneers quarterback JJ Watt believes that Lavonte David is &quot;criminally underrated&quot;NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shared an interesting stat list in April, noting the most defeats in one season since 1994. He analyzed tackles for losses, turnovers and stops on third/fourth down. Sitting atop Schatz's list was Buccaneers quarterback JJ Watt.However, after seeing the assessment, Watt praised his teammate, Lavonte David. He said that the linebacker was &quot;criminally underrated.&quot;&quot;Lavonte David is criminally underrated,&quot; Watt tweeted.David had an incredible season in 2024, starting all 17 games for Tampa Bay. The linebacker recorded 112 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six passes defended and forced three fumbles. With a veteran like Haason Reddick by his side, it'll be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming season.