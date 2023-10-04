To everyone's surprise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the best team in the NFC South right now, and that's largely thanks to an underestimated hero: Baker Mayfield.

The much-maligned quarterback was once his elite self in Sunday's win at the New Orleans Saints, throwing for three touchdowns against one interception. However, no pass was as important as a 42-yarder to Chris Godwin that set up the last of the said touchdowns.

Video footage that was released on Tuesday has since revealed Mayfield's reaction to that play:

"My d*** got hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back."

Pat McAfee discusses Baker Mayfield's career renaissance at Tampa Bay

When Baker Mayfield was first announced to be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expectations were low. He had struggled with the Carolina Panthers, and a short stint with the Rams proved too little, too late.

Moreover, he had big shoes to fill: namely, those of the soon-to-be-retiring Tom Brady. Many thought his stint would be a one-year rental full of losses while the Buccaneers eyed up top prospects like Caleb Williams.

However, four games in, Mayfield has instead had some of his best numbers: 882 passing yards, more than he achieved in LA; just four sacks received; and seven touchdowns against two interceptions.

On his eponymous show' Pat McAfee could not help but be amazed at the former Heisman winner's transformation:

"Don't look now...Baker Mayfield has been a reborn quarterback down there in that Bay of Tampa. Honestly, this team is seemingly going to be the NFC South representatives and Baker Mayfield is about to have a 10-year career as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

"All of the stuff that happened before Tampa, there's a chance that we're never even going to talk about it because of what Baker's potentially going to be able to do down here in Tampa."

His co-host AJ Hawk agreed:

"He just needed another chance ... and he needed the right people around him. They're doing whatever they can to empower Bake and let him be him...I think it's fun to watch somebody that most people wrote off and say, 'Hey, this guy is not going to be a starter again.'"

The Buccaneers are now on their bye week, but their return won't be an easy one, as they face Jared Goff and his resurgent Detroit Lions on October 15.