"I knew he wouldn't want to go out like that for his legacy" - Buccaneers RB on why he knew Tom Brady would return to team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given a mulligan once quarterback Tom Brady decided to unretire and return to South Florida for (at least) the 2022 NFL season.

Before his abrupt decision to retire, the Buccaneers were ousted from the Divisional Round of the playoffs, losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

After Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, running back Leonard Fournette spoke to reporters about having a sixth sense that his quarterback would return to the team after his brief retirement.

“I kind of knew because I told [Brady]... I want to say two days after the game. I’m like, 'T, we can’t go out like that.' He agreed with me. We left too many mistakes on the field that kind of messed us up and we were playing catch-up the whole game. So I think as a champion, I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy.”

Fournette then gave reporters an impromptu scouting report on his quarterback:

“He hasn’t lost a step. He is who he is. And me, just being alongside him these three years, I wouldn’t want any other guy back there with us. He deserves everything he’s got and that’s coming to him. And I’m just proud of him.”

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avenge their 2021 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams?

A playoff loss for an NFL franchise is often the start of a horror story. These losses are usually followed by franchise-altering moves, such as trades and releases.

For Tom Brady, such a loss serves as a catalyst to come back and prove doubters wrong. This is the same person who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and plays with a chip on his shoulder as if he is fighting for a roster spot.

The three-time NFL MVP is accustomed to being on the winning end of most playoff games, so it's a given that he and the Buccaneers will be anxious to start the 2022 season.

They will get their chance at redemption against Matthew Stafford and the Rams on November 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Rams, of course, not only defeated the Buccaneers in the playoffs but went on to win Super Bowl LVI by a score of 23-20 over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

