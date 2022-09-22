Buccaneers WR Mike Evans handed lifetime ban by New Orleans Barbecue Restaurant

Mike Evans received major punishments for his involvement in the brawl that erupted during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints Week 2 matchup. He was ejected from the game, fined by the league office, and also hit with an additional one-game suspension. This forced him out of the Buccaneers' Week 3 clash with the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to all of his football-related discipline for his actions surrounding the Week 2 incident, Evans has also received punishments off the field as well. Blue Oak BBQ, a popular restaurant in New Orleans, announced that they will be handing Evans a lifetime ban from their establishment.

The restaurant posted a photo on Twitter of a sign they are hanging on their window, claiming they are officially a "No Mike Evans Establishment." They also tagged Evans' Twitter page and the official Saints Twitter account in their Tweet.

The next time Evans visits New Orleans, he will need to find a different restaurant to dine at if he's in the mood for some BBQ.

Why was Mike Evans so harshly punished for his role in the fight?

Mike Evans received the harshest punishment of any of the players from either team during the fight between the Buccaneers and Saints. He and Marshon Lattimore were the only two players to be ejected from the game. Meanwhile, Evans was the only player to receive a suspension for his part in the altercation.

Tom Brady got into a verbal altercation with Marshon Lattimore following an incomplete pass in the Saints cornerback's direction. This led Leonard Fournette to shove Lattimore, who retaliated by shoving him back. Evans then came in running from the sidelines to offer his assistance by shoving Lattimore to the ground.

An all-out brawl between the two teams broke out following Evans jumping into the action. Evans escalating the situation, as well as appearing to be the most violent participant, is likely why he was the only player to be suspended for his actions.

The wideout's absence against the Packers will likely be felt with the Bucs receiving corps already stretched thin. Chris Godwin could likely miss another game due to injury. However, Tampa Bay brought in Cole Beasley to help pick up the slack. Beasley joins a lineup in which wideouts Russell Gage and Scotty Miller are likely to be Tom Brady's main targets against Green Bay.

