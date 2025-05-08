Bucky Irving makes his feelings known on former roommate Tez Johnson being drafted by Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar running back Bucky Irving recently discussed new Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson with NFL analyst Kay Adams.

While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show', Irving detailed how he and Johnson were roommates together at Troy, and how Johnson was continuinally telling him throughout the season last year how he wanted to join the Buccaneers in the draft.

"When Tez had transferred from Troy, me and him ended up being roommates... I was actually, uh, coaching the Oregon spring game, so I didn't see it, but Tez used to always say, when he'll be watching my games or anything like that, he'll be like, 'bro, I want to come down there with you to Tampa.' Like he used to just say it every time we got on the phone. I'm like, 'bro, just put your head down and work. And God's gonna take everything.' And then it happened, I guess he got what he wanted."

Irving became one of the best running backs in the NFL during the 2024 campaign after being drafted in the fourth round, No. 125 overall by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is extremely quick and agile, has elite vision with the football, is a great pass catcher, and makes sharp cuts and turns with the football.

In 2024 for the Buccaneers, he had 1,122 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 47 receptions, 392 receiving yards, and an amazing 5.4 yards per rush attempt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Outlook

The Buccaneers have one of the most interesting and talented offensive units in all of football. The unit features QB Baker Mayfield, Irving, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, WR Jalen McMillan, WR Emeka Egbuka, TE Cade Otton, and Johnson.

Although the depth and talent of this unit may be great for fans of the Buccaneers, it may pose a problem for Johnson to receive regular snaps at the NFL level, at least for early on in his career. Johnson will firmly be the wide receiver four at best in the Buccaneers offense, and there is a chance that he may be Tampa Bay's WR5 when the season opens.

Only time will tell whether Johnson plays a prominent role for the Buccaneers in 2025, however, it is evident that he is happy to be selected by Tampa Bay in the selection process.

