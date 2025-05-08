Bucky Irving namedrops $4,200,000,000 AFC team he wants to play against in primetime

Bucky Irving had a clear pick when asked who he wanted to face in primetime: the Buffalo Bills. On Thursday’s episode of the “Up & Adams” show, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back pointed to Buffalo’s loud stadium and passionate fan base, saying it’s always a blast to play in a new and intense environment. The Bills are the 30th most valuable NFL team, worth $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

“I'll probably say Buffalo," Irving said. "I heard they stadium pretty. It get pretty loud up in there. Great fan base. And it's always fun to go into new environments and get the experience and go down there and have fun.”

Drafted at No. 125 in 2024, Irving started behind Rachaad White but later earned a bigger role. He rushed for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. His performance helped turn the Bucs’ struggling run game (31st in 2023) into one of the NFL’s best, jumping to 146.5 yards per game (fifth).

FOX Sports ranked him among the top 10 picks from last year's class, showing that late-round backs like him can make an immediate impact. Irving’s standout games included a 152-yard showing against the Giants and 190 yards over the Panthers.

Irving’s explosive rookie year earned him a spot on the 2024 PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team. With how he's been playing, Tampa Bay is expected continue to ride his momentum into 2025.

Bucky Irving's success highlights Jaguars' RB draft dilemma

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an interesting decision to make with the No. 5 pick this year. While Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was a top talent, reports suggested that taking a running back high in the draft might not be the best choice.

One example is Bucky Irving, drafted in the fourth round by Tampa Bay last year. Despite being a later pick, Irving had a standout rookie season. Buccaneers coach Liam Coen praised his work ethic and how he became a key part of the offense. Coen also pointed out that Irving’s growth in the passing game and pass protection made him a more valuable player.

Irving’s stats show that a top running back doesn’t always have to come from the first few picks.

