Bucs' Lavonte David shuts down Trey Hendrickson's "anomaly" label amidst stalled Bengals contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are at a standoff with All-Pro Trey Hendrickson. The star pass-rusher is searching for a new deal after leading the NFL in sacks last season, but the front office isn't budging.

The Bengals elected to lock down their wideout tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to respective four-year deals, leaving the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up unsigned to this point in the offseason. Hendrickson has been vocal in his efforts to land a new deal and has elected to sit out the team's OTAs.

On Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David argued in favor of Hendrickson, refuting the argument that his performance over the past two seasons has been an "anomaly."

"With his production, (Trey Hendrickson) deserves to get whatever he's asking for," David said on the Up & Adams show. "He's a consistent player and I feel like he's going to bring those sacks and those pressures that the team needs."

Hendrickson matched up against David and the Buccaneers regularly during his time with the New Orleans Saints. After four seasons in New Orleans, he signed with the Bengals, where he has racked up 57.0 sacks in 65 games.

Trey Hendrickson could miss games without contract extension

Trey Hendrickson has made his case clear with Cincinnati's front office. He's seeking a long-term deal to compensate him in such a way that recognizes his production over the past two seasons.

The former third-round pick is looking to be paid similarly to the top defensive linemen in the NFL. Four of Hendrickson's fellow pass-rushing savants will earn north of $30 million in 2025: Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter.

Hendrickson is looking to be in that ballpark with the likes of Garrett, Bosa, Hunter and Crosby with guaranteed security as he enters the latter years of his prime. Cincinnati has the resources to extend the four-time Pro-Bowler, but a deal is nowhere within reach as of yet.

