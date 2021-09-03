Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad 2021: New additions, signings and rumors

The reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filled 15 of the 16 spots on their practice squad. Bruce Arians' 53-man squad is deep. The practice squad will, therefore, be the perfect taxi site to carry players over.

Despite the Bucs' 100% vaccination rate, Covid is going to be an issue for... well... some time, let's say. The flexibility to add two practice squad players to the gameday roster is a boost for all teams.

Furthermore, a practice squad provides the scout team with film to study, development opportunities for players and coaches, and more players to evaluate. Practice squad players could make the active roster in the future.

Buccaneers practice squad

The following 15 players have joined the Buccaneers' practice squad:

S, Andrew Adams

WR, Cyril Grayson

QB, Ryan Griffin

OLB, Ladarius Hamilton

T, Jonathan Hubbard

WR, Travis Jonsen

TE, Codey McElroy

WR, Jaydon Mickens

CB, Herb Miller

DL, Benning Potoa'e

DL, Kobe Smith

RB, Darwin Thompson

T, Brandon Walton

DB, Troy Warner

TE, Deon Yelder

The headline addition to the Bucs' practice squad is former Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson, who appeared in 26 games over two years at Kansas City. He started one game and rushed for a total of 225 yards. The Bucs' running back room is strong, one of the strongest in the NFL. Consequently, it is challenging to envision Thompson ever making the active roster.

We've signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 2, 2021

The Bucs may opt not to protect him, and another team in need of an extra body in the running back room may pick him up. One can say the same for quarterback Ryan Griffin. The 31-year-old is a veteran hand and he could get a call from another team if they are short a quarterback.

In addition, Fred Warner's younger brother is in the NFL. Troy Warner was once a defensive back for the Rams and is now a practice squad member. The Bucs also added two tight ends to their practice squad.

That is one savvy ploy by the front office. The Bucs love utilizing two tight-end formations. Other teams are catching onto the idea; for example, the Patriots signed two big tight ends in free agency. It is wise to provide the defense with practice from the practice squad before a game.

