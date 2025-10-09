Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka reveals why he chose OSU over Alabama or Clemson before his NFL glory

Emeka Egbuka is a strong candidate for the award of Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver has made a fantastic start to his NFL career, quickly becoming a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and continuing a trend of star wide receivers coming out of Ohio State.The Buckeyes, reigning champions in college football, have exported five first-round wide receivers to the NFL since the 2022 season. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison and now Egbuka are a formidable group coming out of Ohio State.Egbuka, the league's young sensation, appeared on Pat McAfee's show on Wednesday. He explained how the lineage of receivers coming out of Ohio State in recent years was a key factor in his decision to play for the Buckeyes in college:&quot;I think Ohio State has made me ready for my NFL career in a lot of ways. I think something that the wide receiver room at Ohio State prides itself on is having three No. 1 receivers at any given time. And just being in that room for so many years and competing with those guys day by day, just made me into such a better football player. That was part of the reason that I went to Ohio State. Could have gone anywhere, Alabama, Clemson was hot at the time when I was coming out, but I wanted to go to Ohio State, because I knew that the receiver room was special.&quot;The numbers of Emeka Egbuka in the first five weeks of the seasonTo say that Egbuka has made an instant impact for the Buccaneers would be an understatement. He has been a major difference-maker from the start of his career. But more importantly, Tampa Bay has not missed either of its star wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as both have already missed games.The rookie has 25 receptions, 445 yards and five touchdowns in the first five games of the season. He caught two touchdowns in his first NFL game and continued to build his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, an early MVP candidate.The receiver room is crowded in Tampa Bay, and the new addition has already made the Buccaneers a dangerous team. Time will tell if they'll turn this into a playoff run.