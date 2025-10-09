  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka reveals why he chose OSU over Alabama or Clemson before his NFL glory

Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka reveals why he chose OSU over Alabama or Clemson before his NFL glory

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:48 GMT
NFL: SEP 28 Eagles at Buccaneers - Source: Getty
Emeka Egbuka has made an instant impact - Source: Getty

Emeka Egbuka is a strong candidate for the award of Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver has made a fantastic start to his NFL career, quickly becoming a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and continuing a trend of star wide receivers coming out of Ohio State.

Ad

The Buckeyes, reigning champions in college football, have exported five first-round wide receivers to the NFL since the 2022 season. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison and now Egbuka are a formidable group coming out of Ohio State.

Egbuka, the league's young sensation, appeared on Pat McAfee's show on Wednesday. He explained how the lineage of receivers coming out of Ohio State in recent years was a key factor in his decision to play for the Buckeyes in college:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think Ohio State has made me ready for my NFL career in a lot of ways. I think something that the wide receiver room at Ohio State prides itself on is having three No. 1 receivers at any given time. And just being in that room for so many years and competing with those guys day by day, just made me into such a better football player. That was part of the reason that I went to Ohio State. Could have gone anywhere, Alabama, Clemson was hot at the time when I was coming out, but I wanted to go to Ohio State, because I knew that the receiver room was special."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The numbers of Emeka Egbuka in the first five weeks of the season

To say that Egbuka has made an instant impact for the Buccaneers would be an understatement. He has been a major difference-maker from the start of his career. But more importantly, Tampa Bay has not missed either of its star wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as both have already missed games.

Ad

The rookie has 25 receptions, 445 yards and five touchdowns in the first five games of the season. He caught two touchdowns in his first NFL game and continued to build his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, an early MVP candidate.

The receiver room is crowded in Tampa Bay, and the new addition has already made the Buccaneers a dangerous team. Time will tell if they'll turn this into a playoff run.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications