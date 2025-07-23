Tez Johnson is gearing up for his first NFL season. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft. Ahead of training camp, he surprised fans with a new back tattoo.On Monday, he reshared a Dennis Wristwork Instagram story featuring the tattoo artwork. He had a large Jesus tattoo, an NFL logo and several other designs inked.Wristwork shared a collage, one of Tez Johnson and another of Bucky Irving, who also has a large tattoo on his back.Bucs stars Tez Johnson and Bucky Irving show off insane back tattoo ahead of 2025 training camp/@tezmania15While Johnson is preparing for his rookie season in the NFL, Irving is gearing up for his second season. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.The Buccaneers had a decent season in 2024. They started the season with two back-to-back wins in the first two weeks. They won 10 games last season, which helped them qualify for the playoffs.In the playoffs, they faced the Washington Commanders, but a narrow 23-20 defeat ended their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. With new players on the roster, the team is looking forward to the new season, which will begin against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.Tez Johnson shares a glimpse of his “first day of camp”The Buccaneers shared a few pictures of its players' training camp's first day in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. The post was reshared by celebrity barber Rick Blend on his Instagram story, along with a caption cheering for Tez Johnson.“This time @tezmania15!!” Blend wrote.The Buccaneers wide receiver reshared the post on his Instagram story, sharing a glimpse of training camp.Tez Johnson shares a glimpse of his “first day at camp”/@tezmania15In the photo, Johnson was seen holding a board that read, “First day of camp 2025.”In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Johnson posted pictures of his training sessions and also a closer look at his tattoos.“For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.” ‭‭2 Peter‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬-‭7‬ ‭NIV‬‬,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, he shared a picture of himself practicing his game, followed by a short video of his tattoos.