Buccaneers-Titans joint practice turns into a boxing match between Tampa Bay WR Antonio Brown and Tennessee CB Chris Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not the guy to test, as Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson discovered today.

During joint practice this week, the pair continued the long and infamous preseason tradition of fisticuffs.

Antonio Brown has been one of the most intense players at Buccaneers training camp this year. The veteran wide receiver does not play nice on the practice field, as evident by the scuffle that broke out earlier today.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and #Titans CB Chris Jackson got into it at joint practices today. Looks like AB was able to rip Jackson's helmet off and land a clean punch. pic.twitter.com/rA0zrEuM4t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2021

Titans CB Chris Jackson got into it with Brown during joint practice today and ended up on the receiving end of a crisp right hand.

Reports out of the Buccaneers vs Titans practice were that Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet then landed a punch on the cornerback before the pair were pulled apart. The Bucs wideout was kicked out of practice but returned after cooling down.

Buccaneers-Titans practice turns into sparring session

Brown vs Jackson was not the only fight to break out during the Buccaneers and Titans joint practice today.

The biggest incident caused both squads to spill onto the field after Devin White wrestled a Titans running back to the ground. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had to get involved to separate the players.

It was less “Hard Knocks,” more “Fight Club” as scuffle after scuffle took place on the field. Expectations are high for both teams this season so it's not surprising to see some tension between the squads. The fact that some players are playing for their NFL futures just adds to the situation, making it a powder keg ready to explode.

Far from the first time: Some of the most famous NFL training camp fights

In 2017, the two Los Angeles franchises held a joint practice that turned into “The Battle for L.A.”

Rams corner Trumaine Johnson shoved Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman before it was all on in the City of Angels.

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

A year later, the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers got into it during their joint practice session. All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins threw some punches at Niners DB Jimmie Ward.

In 2014, the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders had a huge fight in front of hundreds of shocked NFL fans. Late in practice, Cowboys cornerback Maurice Claiborne tackled a Raiders receiver, which set off an all-out brawl.

It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans were merely continuing the tradition of fights during NFL preseason activities. The two teams are set to face each other in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday at 7.30 pm ET.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha