"Trade him out of the conference" - Senior NFL analyst urges Buccaneers to trade Tom Brady if he returns 

Many NFL fans, analysts and even players have speculated that Tom Brady's retirement announcement isn't 100% confirmation that he's hanging up his cleats.

One senior NFL analyst believes that if he does return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not allow him to play for the San Francisco 49ers, or anyone else in the NFC for that matter.

Fellow co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman were discussing the five-time Super Bowl MVP's potential return in 2022 on ESPN's radio show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max.

Kellerman said:

"What if the Bucs had to play the Niners and the Niners got Tom Brady. In his case I might say yeah, trade him out of the conference."

Kellerman went on to say that he does not believe Brady when he says he has retired. Kellerman thinks he wants to return for the 2022 season. He said:

"All he has to say is 'I'm retired guys'. He's not saying that, he's saying 'I have no idea what the future holds, I don't know what to do with myself right now, I wanna play football, my family basically made me retire, I don't know if I wanna really retire'. That's what I hear.

"I said from the begining, if he would have said 'I'm missing it, I don't wanna miss this with the family, I'm feeling that pull and I've got the football out of my system', I'd believe he was retired.

"What he in fact said was, 'My family has sacrificed so much for me, I still love playing football but it is time for me to sacrifice for them'. I don't believe he's done."

Rumors will continue to circulate until the legendary quarterback confirms that he is officially retired and that he will not return in 2022.

If he returns to the NFL in 2022, where will Tom Brady play?

It has been rumored that Brady could potentially play for the 49ers in 2022. However, it sounds like this will be almost impossible, according to the Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

He said that it would be 'bad business' for the Bucs to trade him to another team for the 2022 season. He added that he may consider it if they are offered five first-round picks.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht stated that the franchise would 'leave the light on' for a potential return. Arians stated, 'If Tom wants to come back, we're open arms, brother.'

It sounds like Brady hasn't quite decided if he wants to retire just yet, despite his announcement. If he does return in 2022, it will probably be with the Bucs unless there is a monster trade deal on the table.

