"Buddy, nah" - Ex-Cowboys WR claps back at Saquon Barkley's claim of Eagles being top-five team ever

Saquon Barkley had a stellar debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl in February. The running back has also confidently claimed the 2024 Eagles team as a top-five NFL team in history during an appearance on the "Exciting Mics" podcast, hosted by his teammates Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean.

Ad

However, former Dallas Cowboys wideout Keyshawn Johnson clapped back at Barkley's claims and disagreed with the Eagles superstar.

"In all honesty, buddy, nah not quite," Johnson said on FOX Sports' "Speak" on Friday (0:19). "I understand that they won the Super Bowl and that he had 2,000 yards and was getting ready to break the record and all sorts of things and they sat him down. But, no. They're not one of the top five teams in the history of the National Football League."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson then went on to name the teams he thinks are in contention.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Miami Dolphins, they were undefeated. Right, so you clearly have to say that they're No. 1 in the history of the league because they're the only one to go wire-to-wire and do it all," Johnson added.

"But, then when you start breaking down the 1985 (Chicago Bears), the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. Then you come into this era when I was playing and you start looking at the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers. Lord, please. Don't tell me about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Ad

Ad

The Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in this year's Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from completing a three-peat of Super Bowl titles.

Johnson won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2003. He earned three Pro Bowl honors during his career.

Saquon Barkley signed a lucrative two-year extension with the Eagles this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley- Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Eagles this offseason, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history and the first to cross $20 million in average annual salary.

Ad

Barkley was rewarded with the lucrative contract after his stellar 2024 season with the Eagles. The running back recorded 345 carries for 2,005 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. He also added 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

In the playoffs, Barkley had 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.