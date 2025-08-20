  • home icon
  "Buddy rehearsed this all night in the mirror": NFL fans react as Browns WR Isaiah Bond addresses sexual assault allegations

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 20, 2025 01:47 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Isaiah Bond was arrested for an outstanding alleged sexual assault warrant in April, but was released on a $25,000 bond. Last week, a grand jury in Collin County returned a no-bill on the wide receiver's case.

On Monday, the former Texas Longhorns star signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. He finalized a three-year contract worth $3.018 million. Isaiah Bond addressed the allegations against him during his first Browns presser on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited to be a Cleveland Brown," Bond said. "I've been playing football since six and I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL and I'm very, very grateful for that.
"I know there's going to questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details on that. Since day one I've proclaimed my innocence and I stand here today in that same way. I'm very excited to get to know my teammates and show the Cleveland Brown community why they made the right decision."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on social media reacted to Bond's first media statement after signing with the AFC North franchise.

After not facing indictment on the sexual allegation charges, Isaiah Bond shared a post on social media. He thanked the Browns for putting their faith in him as a player and also expressed his gratitude to the prosecutors for not pursuing charges.

Browns GM Andrew Berry opens up about signing Isaiah Bond

After finalizing his three-year rookie deal with the team, Andrew Berry shared an official statement regarding the wide receiver's signing.

He stated that the Browns made their decision after thoroughly reviewing his football talent and evaluating him throughout the entire pre-draft process. They also carefully assessed his alleged sexual assault case before proceeding with his signing.

"It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from his experience while moving forward with his life and career."
Isaiah Bond has missed out on the team's first two preseason games. The Browns are next scheduled to take on the Rams on August 23 before kicking off Week 1 on Sept. 7 against the Bengals.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
