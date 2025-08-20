"Buddy rehearsed this all night in the mirror": NFL fans react as Browns WR Isaiah Bond addresses sexual assault allegations

Isaiah Bond was arrested for an outstanding alleged sexual assault warrant in April, but was released on a $25,000 bond. Last week, a grand jury in Collin County returned a no-bill on the wide receiver's case.On Monday, the former Texas Longhorns star signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. He finalized a three-year contract worth $3.018 million. Isaiah Bond addressed the allegations against him during his first Browns presser on Tuesday.&quot;I'm very excited to be a Cleveland Brown,&quot; Bond said. &quot;I've been playing football since six and I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL and I'm very, very grateful for that.&quot;I know there's going to questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details on that. Since day one I've proclaimed my innocence and I stand here today in that same way. I'm very excited to get to know my teammates and show the Cleveland Brown community why they made the right decision.&quot;Fans on social media reacted to Bond's first media statement after signing with the AFC North franchise.Marshawn L. Powers @sirshawn_90LINKBuddy rehearsed this all night in the mirror 😂Captain Gene @BedBathandGeneLINK@DanielOyefusi Why are people clowning him for rehearsing the opening statement? Could’ve been smoother, but what do you want him to do#ReclaimD1 @ReclaimD1LINK@DanielOyefusi This kid is gonna be a star. I love when a brotha overcomes false R🍇PE allegations 👑Semitic Jew @semitic_jewLINK@DanielOyefusi @Longhorn_979tx he will definitely change his career around. When people make false allegations about us., we tend to use that as fuel to get better. Something that we’ve always done in this country.CoachJ @CoachJClevLINK@DanielOyefusi @ESPNCleveland Bond handled that press conference exactly right - faced the questions head-on, followed legal counsel, and kept his focus on proving he belongs in Cleveland.Berzi @AdamBerzinisLINK@DanielOyefusi Handling the situation very professionally, go work brother🤘Lil Jerry @subparanalysisLINK@DanielOyefusi you can tell that was straight from the heartAfter not facing indictment on the sexual allegation charges, Isaiah Bond shared a post on social media. He thanked the Browns for putting their faith in him as a player and also expressed his gratitude to the prosecutors for not pursuing charges.Browns GM Andrew Berry opens up about signing Isaiah BondAfter finalizing his three-year rookie deal with the team, Andrew Berry shared an official statement regarding the wide receiver's signing.He stated that the Browns made their decision after thoroughly reviewing his football talent and evaluating him throughout the entire pre-draft process. They also carefully assessed his alleged sexual assault case before proceeding with his signing.&quot;It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from his experience while moving forward with his life and career.&quot;Isaiah Bond has missed out on the team's first two preseason games. The Browns are next scheduled to take on the Rams on August 23 before kicking off Week 1 on Sept. 7 against the Bengals.