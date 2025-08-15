  • home icon
  "Him and Deshaun Watson will be best friends": NFL fans react as Browns sign Isaiah Bond as ex-Texas WR gets cleared of criminal charges 

"Him and Deshaun Watson will be best friends": NFL fans react as Browns sign Isaiah Bond as ex-Texas WR gets cleared of criminal charges 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:24 GMT
Isaiah Bond was not selected in this year's NFL draft after being arrested in April for alleged sexual assault. On Thursday, a grand jury in Collin County returned a no-bill on the case. This means that the charges against the wide receiver were cleared, and he will face no indictment.

Following the jury's decision, Bond made another announcement regarding his future. According to a tweet by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the ex-Texas Longhorns star is signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Fans on social media shared their thoughts and reactions to the Browns' acquisition of the wide receiver.

"Him and Deshaun Watson will be best friends," one fan commented.
"Talented WR, to a bottom 5 WR room in the NFL," another fan stated.
"That was quick. They got him and Judkins. Both got cleared today," this fan wrote.
"Great pickup, also not surprised at all we were the ones to sign him," another fan stated.
"Couldn't be a more perfect spot," this fan commented.
"Berry is like Coach Carter, but instead of inheriting the thugs he's bringing them in to try and change one of them," one fan wrote.

Isaiah Bond announced the news through a post on social media. He expressed his gratitude to the Browns while opening up about wanting to prove himself on the field.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond wrote. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted ..."
"I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith ... I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."
Browns insider reveals team still completing their 'due diligence' with Isaiah Bond before final decision

Despite Isaiah Bond's statement, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot stated that the team has not yet made the signing official.

"A source said that the Browns, who liked Bond throughout the 2025 pre-draft process and have been monitoring him since, are still doing some diligence on the speedy wideout before a final decision is made," Cabot wrote.

The Browns kicked off their preseason showcase with a 30-10 victory against the Panthers last week. They will next take on the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16 at Lincoln Field. Only time will tell if the team finalizes Isaiah Bond's signing before the start of the 2025 season.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
