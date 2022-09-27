WATCH: Miami Dolphins fans brutally assault Buffalo Bills fans outing Hard Rock Stadium

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins. After the game, while fans were leaving Hard Rock Stadium, a group of Dolphins and Bills fans got into an altercation.

It didn’t take long before things got violent. As seen in the video from the 'ONLY in DADE' Twitter account, both Bills fans in the brawl got their tails whooped.

In the video, the Bills fans were completely overwhelmed by the Dolphins fans. The one fan tried to stand his man in the altercation but quickly found the ground instead. The Miami fans were clearly enfuriated as they didn't settle for the man already being hands and knees on the ground. The Bills fan was subsequently kicked violently as more punishment followed his fall.

It's unclear how long the assault went on for as the video stopped before the fight ended.

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of recovering to do, but they’ll be fine

The Buffalo Bills are in a bad state right now after Week 3, but fans shouldn’t be worried too much. This was just their first loss of the season and they still have a winning 2-1 record. On top of that, the Bills clobbered the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Week 1. Then, turned around to score another blowout 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Everything will be normal again for Bills Mafia considering that Buffalo was without several of their defensive starters over the weekend and only lost 21-19. The Bills were without starting safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson due to injuries. The 21 points scored by the Miami Dolphins were the most Buffalo has allowed this season.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went CRAZY in the final seconds of Bills-Dolphins Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went CRAZY in the final seconds of Bills-Dolphins 😳https://t.co/k7kJoDCs90

Bills Mafia, your boys will be fine. While they’re already a stellar football team, they'll only improve as their key players return to form. However, it does seem as if the Bills will have their work cut out for them to win the division this season with the Dolphins looming. Miami's two-headed receiving corps monster, featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, presents a steep challenge for opposing defenses this season.

Next up, the Buffalo Bills are squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. Kickoff in Baltimore is scheduled for this Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EST. Baltimore will look to build on a strong win against the New England Patriots in Week 3.

