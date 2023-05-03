Buffalo Bills London fixture’s date gets leaked weeks ahead of official release of new NFL schedule 

The Buffalo Bills were recently reported to be one of the teams participating in the International Series during the 2023 NFL season.

Playing games in different countries has become an annual tradition during each recent NFL season. While several locations have been used in recent years, such as Germany and Mexico, the majority of international games have been played in England.

The official schedule for the upcoming 223 NFL season is yet to be released, but is expected to be announced soon, reportedly to be completed on May 11.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It appears that the Buffalo Bills may not have to wait any longer to know when and where they will be playing their international game. It has apparently been leaked that they will play in London on October 8 in Week 5.

A fan on Twitter shared the information after noticing that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the Buffalo Bills game listed as an upcoming event on October 8. While this is by no means an official announcement, it seems to add up.

Zachary Langmead @zlangmead @CraigMaz1 @SalSports @Schopptalk #nflschedule Not sure how official it is, but if you Google: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium events, it comes up with the Bills there on Sun., Oct. 8 (and the Titans the 15th) @NerdingOnNFL Not sure how official it is, but if you Google: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium events, it comes up with the Bills there on Sun., Oct. 8 (and the Titans the 15th) @NerdingOnNFL @CraigMaz1 @SalSports @Schopptalk #nflschedule

While an opponent is not yet listed for the Buffalo Bills in the stadium event, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the most logical option. The two teams are guaranteed to face off against each other during the 2023 NFL season, so doing it in London makes sense. The Jaguars have been playing a game in England annually.

What teams do the Buffalo Bills face off against in the 2023 NFL season?

Josh Allen

The NFL uses a specific formula to determine the opponents that each team plays every season. This means that when a previous season concludes, every team knows their opponents for the following year, just not the dates of those games.

Opponents include divisional rivals twice each, another full division from each conference, two same-conference opponents who finished equally in their own divisions during the previous season and one team from the opposite conference.

Each team uses this formula to eliminate any type of potential unfairness or imbalance for the NFL schedule makers each year.

The Buffalo Bills will play two games each against three AFC East division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The other two full divisions they will see this year are the NFC East and AFC West. Their two extra AFC games are against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, while their additional NFC opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes