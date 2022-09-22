“I don't believe they're a threat to the Buffalo Bills at all” - Stephen A Smith isn’t convinced about the hype for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins became a threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East following their great comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa arguably had the best game of his career, as he threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns. The Bills also continued their dominance as they went 2-0 to start the season. They humbled the Tennessee Titans 41-7.

On paper, Buffalo are a better team than the Dolphins. However, Miami's start to the season has caused some to question the pecking order in the AFC East. Stephen A. Smith was quick to shut down all the noise regarding the Dolphins. He doesn't see them as a threat to the Bills in the AFC East. Here's what he had to say on First Take:

“Miami's got to show me more because I don't think they on Buffalo's level. I personally don't believe it, I don't believe they're a threat to the Buffalo Bills at all.”

He added:

“I hope I'm wrong because that would make it more compelling and more interesting and I think Tyreek Hill is that dude, I think Jaylen Waddle is that dude. I have nothing but faith in those brothers.”

He continued:

“Tua, we gonna see, when they amp up that pressure and they sit up there and they crowd that pocket and they impede his vision to some degree. We gonna see what's gonna happen under those particular circumstances…”

Tua Tagovailoa has been the question mark over the offense throughout the preseason. He has performed well so far in the campaign, although it is early days.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Best win pct of QBs drafted in 2020



Tua Tagovailoa .652 (15-8)

Jalen Hurts .500 (10-10)

Justin Herbert .471 (16-18)

Joe Burrow .446 (12-14-1) Best win pct of QBs drafted in 2020Tua Tagovailoa .652 (15-8)Jalen Hurts .500 (10-10)Justin Herbert .471 (16-18)Joe Burrow .446 (12-14-1) https://t.co/Htwh4p1FZu

Facing Buffalo in Week 3 is something of a litmus test for the Dolphins. If they are able to get the win against the Super Bowl favorites, people will take them a lot more seriously.

The Buffalo Bills look like the best team in the NFL

Josh Allen in action against the Tennessee Titans

Buffalo have been playing extremely well this campaign. They were the favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season, and so far look like the best team in football. In two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Titans, the Bills have outscored them by 72-17. The Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Titans finished as the top seed in the AFC last season. Buffalo are currently looking quite scary.

Quarterback Josh Allen has already thrown for 614 yards and seven touchdowns. He is an early MVP favorite this season. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has also elevated his game to the next level. He has had four touchdowns to his name in just two games.

PFF @PFF Stefon Diggs: 157.4 passer rating when targeted this season



Highest among all players 🗣️ Stefon Diggs: 157.4 passer rating when targeted this season Highest among all players 🗣️ https://t.co/sZg6xJyUGg

The Bills defense has been exceptional too, compounding their ability to win games. They might win north of 14 games this season, which would be an incredible achievement. Buffalo are a -5.5 favorite against the Dolphins in Week 3, and the result of that game will give a clear indication of things in the AFC East.

Keep an eye out for that matchup, for it will be must-see TV.

