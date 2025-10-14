"Buffalo is failing Josh Allen": Emmanuel Acho tears into Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane after Bills' shocking loss to Falcons

Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills suffered a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Monday night. It was Buffalo's second straight loss, which sparked questions on whether McDermott is the right man to potentially lead the team to the Super Bowl. Amid the concerns around Buffalo, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes that McDermott and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane are failing quarterback Josh Allen. &quot;To me, the Bills are wasting their time,&quot; Acho said on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show on Monday. &quot;And I hate to say that they're wasting Josh Allen's prime, but at the point at which you don't have a dominant No. 1 wide receiver and you traded away Stefon Diggs. At the point of which you don't have any superstar playmakers on the defense, you're gonna be a really good team ... and people get so content with being good, they never be great.&quot;Allen has led the Bills to five straight AFC East titles. However, the Bills have never won an AFC championship game with their superstar QB. Even NFL insider John Frascella tweeted about how the Bills are wasting Allen's prime years. The Bills raced to a 4-0 record to start the season. However, they suffered their first defeat in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. The defeat against the Falcons will also sting, especially since the Patriots leapfrogged the Bills in the AFC East. Sean McDermott wants Bills to use BYE Week to start overNFL: Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott - Source: ImagnThe Bills have a BYE in Week 7 after suffering back-to-back defeats. However, Sean McDermott wants to use the break to get his team to start over from scratch and build for the rest of the season. &quot;We'll figure out things on offense, defense and special teams,&quot; McDermott said. &quot;We've got to start over and start from ground zero and figure this thing out and work our tails off to do it.&quot;Buffalo will return to action in Week 8, when it travels to face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 19.The Bills also have a few injury concerns and will hope that the BYE week can help in the recovery of some of those players.