  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Buffalo is failing Josh Allen": Emmanuel Acho tears into Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane after Bills' shocking loss to Falcons

"Buffalo is failing Josh Allen": Emmanuel Acho tears into Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane after Bills' shocking loss to Falcons

By Arnold
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:31 GMT
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Emmanuel Acho tears into Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane after Bills' shocking loss to Falcons - Source: Getty

Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills suffered a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Monday night. It was Buffalo's second straight loss, which sparked questions on whether McDermott is the right man to potentially lead the team to the Super Bowl.

Ad

Amid the concerns around Buffalo, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes that McDermott and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane are failing quarterback Josh Allen.

"To me, the Bills are wasting their time," Acho said on the "Speakeasy" show on Monday. "And I hate to say that they're wasting Josh Allen's prime, but at the point at which you don't have a dominant No. 1 wide receiver and you traded away Stefon Diggs. At the point of which you don't have any superstar playmakers on the defense, you're gonna be a really good team ... and people get so content with being good, they never be great."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Allen has led the Bills to five straight AFC East titles. However, the Bills have never won an AFC championship game with their superstar QB.

Even NFL insider John Frascella tweeted about how the Bills are wasting Allen's prime years.

The Bills raced to a 4-0 record to start the season. However, they suffered their first defeat in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

The defeat against the Falcons will also sting, especially since the Patriots leapfrogged the Bills in the AFC East.

Ad

Sean McDermott wants Bills to use BYE Week to start over

NFL: Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott - Source: Imagn

The Bills have a BYE in Week 7 after suffering back-to-back defeats. However, Sean McDermott wants to use the break to get his team to start over from scratch and build for the rest of the season.

Ad
"We'll figure out things on offense, defense and special teams," McDermott said. "We've got to start over and start from ground zero and figure this thing out and work our tails off to do it."

Buffalo will return to action in Week 8, when it travels to face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 19.

The Bills also have a few injury concerns and will hope that the BYE week can help in the recovery of some of those players.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications