"Bullied from pillar to post": Chris Canty points out two shocking Lamar Jackson era stats from Ravens 38-30 loss to Lions

Chris Canty has come forward with two shocking Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson era statistics. After their disappointing 38-30 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions, the former NFL star highlighted how they gave up 200-plus rushing yards at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Monday night, while Dan Campbell's team held the Ravens under 100 rushing yards.&quot;They got bullied from pillar to post, and that never happens in Baltimore, ever,&quot; Canty said on the 'Unsportsmanlike' show. &quot;Last night, we saw something that we've never seen before.&quot;&quot;The Baltimore Ravens gave up 224 yards rushing, the most since week six of 2017. The Batilore Ravens were held under 100 yards rushing for the second week in a row, which has never happened in the Lamar Jackson era of football.&quot;So far this season, Lamar Jackson has helped the team to a 1-2 record. In week 1, they lost to the Bills at HighMark Stadium. In week 2, the Ravens took on the Browns and secured a dominating 41-17 victory at home.However, against the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Lamar Jackson failed to utilize his dual-threat abilities on the field. The quarterback completed 21 of the 27 passes he attempted for 288 yards while rushing for just 35 yards.Despite this, he managed to score three passing touchdowns, but it was not enough to help them take home the win. Jackson was also sacked seven total times by the Lions' defense.Lamar Jackson opens up about being sacked seven times during Week 3 showdown against the LionsIn the post-game press conference, the two-time Pro Bowler shared his thoughts on facing Dan Campbell's defense on Monday night.Jackson stated that the Lions' defense had their eyes set on him throughout the whole game to ensure pressure on him and prevent any opportunity to make a game-changing offensive play.&quot;(The Lions) were doing stunts, and they had a spy,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;Sometimes the spy was grabbing my leg. ... They were dropping into coverage, (and) they had three safeties back there, and I'm not just going to throw a Hail-Mary ball.&quot;The quarterback also highlighted how the team needed to polish its game and improve its offensive execution on the field.&quot;The way we performed was a huge hole, but it's still the beginning of the season. We've got a lot of work to do. We just gotta execute.&quot;The Ravens next take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 pm ET.