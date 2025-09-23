"Choker like LeBron, he ain't no Mamba": NBA fans grill Lamar Jackson as Kobe Bryant tribute falls flat with humbling defeat

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s tribute to Kobe Bryant fell short on Monday after a tough night against the Detroit Lions. Jackson showed up at M&amp;T Bank Stadium wearing a t-shirt referencing Bryant’s legendary 81-point performance.After such a gesture, fans expected a big night out of Jackson. However, the Lions' defensive pressure led to the two-time MVP being sacked seven times on Monday in a 38-31 loss. The Ravens fall to 1-2 to start the season. Jackson’s pre-game tribute to Bryant was highlighted on social media by ESPN. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the game, fans reacted to the Instagram post, criticizing Jackson for falling short after his gesture. Fans also poked fun at his stat line with references to Bryant’s 81-point game. Here are the most notable reactions:“Choker more like LeBron! He ain’t no Mamba,” one fan commented.“Didn’t age well,” another fan wrote.“He got 81 aiight 8-1 = 7 sacks lol,” a fan commented.“For god’s sake, Lamar, if you're going to wear something Kobe related, please win,” one fan said.“Did all that to lose gang take Kobe off yo shirt,” said another fan.NBA fans take shots at Lamar JacksonLamar Jackson called Kobe Bryant “one of the GOATs” next to Michael Jordan and LeBron JamesLamar Jackson’s admiration for Kobe Bryant is well documented. In 2020, shortly after the LA Lakers legend’s death, Jackson was participating in his first NFL Pro Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.While speaking to reporters, he was asked about his feelings on Kobe Bryant. Jackson held nothing back in his answer, calling Bryant one of the &quot;GOATs&quot; while reflecting on the time he sent him a signed jersey shortly after Jackson was drafted.“That’s a legend, he did so much for the game of basketball, a lot of people looked up to Kobe Bryant, including me,” Jackson said. “It [signed jersey] means a lot, that’s one of the GOATs. Him, MJ (Michael Jordan) and LeBron, those are the top three.”While Bryant retired with five NBA championships, Lamar Jackson is still chasing his first Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens. After falling short against Detroit on Monday, the Ravens will return to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This will be a crucial game for the team as it tries to avoid going down 1-3.