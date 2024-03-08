"Bulls**t": 3x Super Bowl champion calls NFL fan a 'moron' over Russell Wilson vs Sean Payton debate

Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth doesn't think Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton sabotaged Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver.

Denver announced releasing Wilson after just two seasons. This was a shock after Seattle traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Shockingly, Denver gave Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract extension even before the season started. However, after just two seasons, the Broncos decided to cut him.

Many fans think Payton played a key role in Wilson's struggles, but Schlereth disagrees.

"Bullshit ... if you think Sean Peyton sabotage Russell Wilson, then you're a moron," Schlereth tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2022, Wilson went 292-for-483 for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards this past season but was benched for the final two games. The Broncos wanted to keep him healthy so that they could release him.

Russell Wilson is now a free agent

According to Sean Payton, the Broncos contacted Wilson to try and get his contract changed.

"During the bye week, I did reach out to Russ' agent in good faith and create an attempt to adjust his contract," Payton said, via NFL.com. "We couldn't get a deal done, moved on with our season, didn't come up again. Fast forward [to] Week 17, Sean makes a change at the quarterback position."

"This was a football decision made by Sean, what he thought was in the best interest of the team. This was completely independent of any conversations I had with the agent. It was a football decision made by Sean. In regards to the negotiations, I'll just keep the negotiations private."

Wilson did not change his contract and was released by Denver.

The QB can now sign with any team, and according to reports, he has visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Whether or not he lands with either team is uncertain, but Wilson is a prospect for some NFL teams.