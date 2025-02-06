“Bunch of liars”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes fails to remember meeting senator Tommy Tuberville

There seems to be some confusion on who was responsible for recruiting Patrick Mahomes to Texas Tech.

On one side, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama recently told a conservative pundit that he’s "good friends" with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seeking a third successive Super Bowl on Sunday.

However, Mahomes told Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Gabriela Carroll a different story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don’t know him and never worked with him," Mahomes said on Thursday. "He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on X expressed their opinions about it.

"Bunch of liars," a fan tweeted.

"Mahomes said yesterday he doesn't ever recall meeting you. So you're a liar," a fan wrote.

"Remember when lying nearly ended Brian Williams? lol That was a lonnnnnnnng time ago," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From 2014-2016, Mahomes played at Texas Tech, winning 13 games in three seasons and throwing for over 11,000 yards. Tuberville coached the Red Raiders between 2010 and 2012 before taking over the Cincinnati Bearcats program.

After four seasons on the Cincy sidelines, Tuberville went into politics, becoming a Republican Senator in 2020.

During his time with the Red Raiders, Mahomes played for Kliff Kingsbury, now the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs star QB received offers from Texas Tech, Rice and Houston. He was also selected in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round in 2014 but never signed with them.

Who is Tommy Tuberville?

Before representing Alabama in the House of Representatives, Tommy Tuberville had a lengthy career on the sidelines for several college football teams. It began for him at Ole Miss, a team he was in charge of for four seasons, finishing with a 25-20 record. From 1999-2008, he was the coach of the Auburn Tigers, boasting an 85-40 record before the Red Raiders called. He went 20-17 with Texas Tech before finishing his coaching career with a 29-22 mark at Cincinnati.

During his tenure in Mississippi, Tuberville became known for his aggressive playcalling, particularly on fourth downs, and was named the SEC Coach of the Year in 1997. At Auburn, he guided the team to the top of the Southeastern Conference standings in 2004, while making eight consecutive bowl appearances.

In his years as Texas Tech coach, he was responsible for the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of the program in 2011 per Raiders Sports. However, he never had a winning record against Big 12 Conference opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback