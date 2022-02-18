“What is he doing out there?" - Joe Burrow and Bengals members unimpressed with The Rock's Super Bowl intro

Joe Burrow and some of the Cincinnati Bengals players were left rather confused by The Rock's Super Bowl intro. The well-known WWE wrestler and movie star was charged with kicking off the game.

Known as "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment" he channeled his superb showmanship to get the crowd excited for the game.

But for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he was a little confused as to exactly what The Rock was doing on the field during his intro.

“What is he doing out there? … He’s on kickoff returns. They signed him."

The Rock is known for his ability to captivate an audience, and he did just that with his Super Bowl intro. The crowd could be heard cheering as he went about his business on the microphone.

His speech clearly worked for the crowd as the excitement built to fever pitch in anticipation for the Super Bowl. Watch The Rock's electrifying introduction to the Super Bowl below.

Burrow and Bengals fall in Super Bowl

It was nearly a fairytale ending for Burrow and the Bengals this season. They won just four games last season, largely due to Burrow injuring his ACL and being forced to miss a large chunk of the season.

The Bengals bounced back with their 25-year-old quarterback.

The former LSU star produced a superb second NFL season, completing 70.4% of his passes, throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. But it was in the playoffs where he really got going.

Despite opposing teams relentlessly sacking him in the postseason, the 25-year-old stood firm and defeated Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, and Patrick Mahomes on the way to an unlikely Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals had a chance to win the game on their last drive, however. Unfortunately, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald showed up in the biggest way.

He forced an incompletion on fourth down to end the game and gave the Rams just their second Lombardi Trophy in their history.

L.A. went all in this season, acquiring Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. as they chased the NFL's ultimate glory. It worked out well for the organization, but it came at the expense of the Bengals.

It was just his second season in the NFL and the Bengals quarterback made giant strides. For many, this is just a blip on the radar and the 25-year-old will have the Bengals challenging for the Lombardi Trophy again.

