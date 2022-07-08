Deshaun Watson's accusers' attorney responds to reports of woman's son claiming mother changed tone after allegations came to light

Some new information on the long-running Deshaun Watson scandal came to light yesterday. On a positive note, there seems to be some good news for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports broke the story in a series of tweets, which suggested that there was a recording of the son of one of his accusers. He admitted that his mother had altered her story. Anderson tweeted:

"I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case — stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after negative allegations surfaced about Watson"

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case —stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after 1/4 I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case —stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after 1/4

Anderson continued:

"The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There’s a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son — after only mentioning they interviewed him in their report."

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson [Cont.] negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son—after only mentioning they interviewed him 2/4 [Cont.] negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son—after only mentioning they interviewed him 2/4

But the joy was short-lived for fans of the new Browns quarterback. Tony Buzbee, the high-profile attorney at the center of the twenty-four lawsuits issued a stinging rebuttal. In the rebuttal, he denied that the woman mentioned by Anderson was one of his clients.

He said:

"It has been reported that twelve alleged victims spoke to the NFL. I have confirmed that ten of those women were my clients. None of my clients had a son questioned by the NFL. As I’ve said, there were several women who called my office wanting to sue DW that I decided, based on my trial experience, not to represent."

When will we get a verdict in the case?

It has now been a week since Judge Sue Robinson brought the disciplinary hearing to a close. As of yet, there has been no suggestion that a verdict is about to be announced. However, as witnessed with the press release confirming his hearing date, the NFL has a habit of trying to put these matters under the radar.

NFL insiders believe we won't hear anything for another week or two, with discussions no doubt taking place. It will be discussed between the league, the NFLPA, and the quarterback's camp to see if some form of agreement can be reached.

It has been rumored that the NFL wants an indefinite suspension, as his team is seeking something far less. A compromise agreement would suit all parties, as neither will want this dragged through the court system. The structuring of the quarterback's contract may give the league the upperhand, as a delay to his suspension could get very expensive.

If you use any quotes credit PFT, Josina Anderson and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far