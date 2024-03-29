Byron Murphy II confronts reality of Texas Longhorns' season: "I watched us go from trash to being a great team." 

When people think of the Texas Longhorns football program, they think of their rich history of being one of the most successful collegiate football programs.

They have four national titles, with their most recent one coming in 2005 when Vince Young led them to a close victory over USC in the Rose Bowl.

However, the Texas Longhorns football program hasn't duplicated the same success since. The Longhorns had four-straight 10+ seasons after winning their 2005 title. In 2010, they suffered their first losing season (5-7) since 1997.

In recent years, Steve Sarkisian took over as the team's head coach in 2021, succeeding Tom Herman. They suffered a losing season (5-7) in 2021, but improved in each of the last two seasons, including appearing in the College Football Playoffs. They fell short to the Washington Huskies 37-31.

Texas DL Byron Murphy II, who is a projected first-round pick in this year's draft, sat down with Sportskeeda for an exclusive interview. He spoke about what it meant to bring Texas football back to its identity of being a great football program.

Murphy II said that it took some time, but the team eventually bought into Sarkisian's system, which led to their successful 2023-2024 season.

"It felt great 'cause I’ve watched us go from trash to being a great team," said Murphy II. "My freshman year, we started 5-7, next year 8-4, then end up making it to the college football playoffs.

"Just being able to do that, it took a lot on the field, off the field, in the locker room, it took all of us, including the staff. I feel like Sark and his staff from my freshman to my junior year, they changed the narrative.

"At first, when he first got here, I don’t [think] anyone understood his way or his message. I don’t think anybody understood it, but as the years went on, everyone started buying in and started to listen, and everything he was preaching started to show.

"Everybody bought in. Everyone was in the same page, and that’s why we got that far. Nobody expected us to do that, so again, really, truthfully I’m blessed to be a part of that and bringing the Big 12 back. We haven’t won since '09, so being a part of that history means a lot."

Texas DL Byron Murphy II speaks about being named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Byron Murphy II during the 2024 NFL Combine

Byron Murphy II played on one of the final four teams in college football last season that competed for a national title.

Upon completing his junior season, he decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

At Texas, he had a great career. This past season, he recorded 29 total tackles and five sacks as an interior defensive lineman in 14 games played. His disruption and production on the field earned him the Big 12 Defensive Lineman Player of the Year honor, as well as a First-Team All-Big 12 honor.

Murphy II said it felt great winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman Player of the Year because he felt his hard work in the off-season had been noticed.

"It felt great because first off, just knowing the amount of work I put in when nobody was watching in the off-season, in the spring, summer, fall camps, so just knowing the work I put in and how hard I came each and every day to that building just ready to work on the field and off the field and just giving my all."

"I was 100% committed to what I was doing, so I really appreciate that a lot because it shows me that hard work pays off, and it shows me that anything is possible and that the sky is the limit. So I’m really blessed to receive all them awards and was able to do the things I was able to do on the field."

Murphy II is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away. He's basically a lock to be selected in the first round of the draft. It is predicted that he will be selected in the middle of the firstround.

Who do you think will select the Texas Longhorn product?

