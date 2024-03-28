Texas DL Byron Murphy II opens up on modeling game after Aaron Donald, targetting Rams icon's legacy

The 2024 NFL Draft is a month away, and one name that's expected to be called early is Texas DL, Byron Murphy II.

Murphy II is one of the top interior and overall defensive linemen in this year's draft. The 6'1" 308-pound defensive tackle was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and was named First-Team All-Big 12.

He racked up 29 total tackles and five sacks last season for the Longhorns in his junior season, while helping anchor the defense.

Murphy II recently sat down and spoke with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview and spoke on many different topics as he prepares for the draft. As Murphy II discussed his style of play, he spoke about following and watching players such as Aaron Donald, Da'Ron Payne, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Ed Oliver.

He pointed out that he really tries to model his game after Donald and Oliver because, like him, they are viewed as "smaller" interior defensive linemen.

"I try to watch guys like Aaron Donald, Da’Ron Payne, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Ed Oliver, and the reason why I watch guys like that is because I model my game after guys like them, especially AD & Ed because us three are the undersized D-linemen."

"we play with great techniques, stop the run, pass rush.They can do everything, so I really try to watch them guys and model my game after them because I feel like I can be on the same level as them or if not better, so those are the guys I watch for sure."

Byron Murphy II said he's been staying in the best shape of his career leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft

Byron Murphy (#90) during Alabama v Texas

With each day getting closer and closer to draft day, Byron Murphy II said that there's been one thing he's been doing differently as he is a month out from being drafted. Murphy II said that he's trying to maintain staying in the best shape of his life since mini-camp starts shortly after the draft.

"I’d say really just trying to stay in the best shape as possible because, you get drafted, camp is right around the corner, so just trying to stay in shape, make sure I’m strong, just making sure where I need to be and making sure I’m good."

Murphy II is a projected first-round pick. He's been projected to go anywhere from pick 10 to the 20s in the first round. Of course, there's always the chance he could get over or under-drafted, but the consensus seems to believe he will be a mid-first-round pick.

Byron Murphy II said that he's been getting a little antsy and anxious leading up to the draft, as he wants to know who he will be playing for in 2024.

