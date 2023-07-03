Kansas City Chiefs defeated Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl, and that was that. However, there have been some people complaining about the turf, with former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner Johnson being one such high-profile voice.

The consensus is that the Chiefs only won the Super Bowl due to the Eagles' defensive line constantly slipping. There have been calls for the NFL to admit that it screwed up the turf. League Commissioner Roger Goodell told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that players were wearing the wrong cleats, which annoyed Gardner-Johnson.

25-year-old Gardner Johnson, who is now with Detroit Lions, took to Twitter and stated that if the game had been played on proper grass, Philadelphia would have won the Super Bowl.

"Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry."

Since the Super Bowl, and in particular, over the last few weeks, there have been questions raised over the field at State Farm Stadium. A section of the fans believes that the poor conditions may have had a significant bearing on the result.

Of course, both teams had to play on that same surface, and the Chiefs may just have adapted better. Nevertheless, Philadelphia fans seem adamant that it was the main reason for their Super Bowl loss.

Eagles and Chiefs rematch set for 2023

Philadelphia will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. We won't have to wait too long to know if Gardner-Johnson actually knew what was up.

Some fans wondered if the issue of the field would have been brought up had Philadelphia won the Super Bowl.

Regardless, the game was a superb spectacle, with the Chiefs narrowly winning the NFL's most coveted trophy.

Gardner Johnson will not be featuring in the rematch in Week 10, as he is now a member of the Detroit Lions after tasting free agency. But we can almost guarantee that he will be watching the game intently to see how Philadelphia's defensive line fares against the Chiefs' on a better field.

