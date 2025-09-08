C. J. Gardner-Johnson makes thoughts known after Texans’ Week 1 loss to Rams

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is optimistic his team will rebound after a difficult regular-season opener on Sunday.The Houston Texans were held to just 265 yards offensively, losing 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. Defensively, they allowed 224 passing yards with Rams receiver Puka Nacua doing most of the damage, making 10 catches for 130 yards.On Monday, the Texans’ safety told fans that things will get better, while also urging them to pack NRG Stadium for their next game.“Regardless of the outcome, we will bounce back stronger!! Just pack that stadium out on Monday HOUSTON,” said Gardner-Johnson on his X account.The Houston Texans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their home opener on September 15th, in a Monday Night Football matchup at NRG Stadium.Gardner-Johnson came to Houston in March via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans also received a 2026 sixth-round pick as part of the deal, while they gave up guard Kenyon Green and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft.The former Florida Gator who led the NFL in interceptions during the 2022 season (six) was a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2024, making three combined tackles in their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.On Sunday, Gardner-Johnson registered two tackles in his regular-season debut for the Texans. He had suffered a lower leg injury on August 7 and was carted off the practice field. That raised concerns about his ACL and the extent of his injury. Fortunately for him and the club, though, imaging revealed that his ACL was intact.In 2024, the Texans were fifth in the NFL for yards allowed per game (315), while they gave up an average of 201 yards per game through the air. Last season, the Eagles allowed fewer passing yards per game than any team in the league (174.2).Gardner-Johnson providing leadership to the TexansC.J. Gardner-Johnson is never shy with words, and his leadership qualities have been noticeable with his new team. The former fourth-round pick in 2019 could be heard giving an emotional speech to his team ahead of their game with the Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday.“Play for your brother. Do your 111, that’s going to be all we need to win this game,” Gardner-Johnson told his teammates at 0:12.Houston Texans @HoustonTexansLINKPLAY FOR YOUR BROTHER 😤The 111 is a football term, referring to everybody doing their job. Evidently, the team didn’t do enough of that in the secondary as Matthew Stafford only misfired on eight of his 29 pass attempts for the Rams. On the opposite side of the ball, the Texans were 2/9 on third downs.