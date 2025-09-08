C. J. Gardner-Johnson makes thoughts known after Texans’ Week 1 loss to Rams

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:53 GMT
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is optimistic his team will rebound after a difficult regular-season opener on Sunday.

The Houston Texans were held to just 265 yards offensively, losing 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. Defensively, they allowed 224 passing yards with Rams receiver Puka Nacua doing most of the damage, making 10 catches for 130 yards.

On Monday, the Texans’ safety told fans that things will get better, while also urging them to pack NRG Stadium for their next game.

“Regardless of the outcome, we will bounce back stronger!! Just pack that stadium out on Monday HOUSTON,” said Gardner-Johnson on his X account.
The Houston Texans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their home opener on September 15th, in a Monday Night Football matchup at NRG Stadium.

Gardner-Johnson came to Houston in March via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans also received a 2026 sixth-round pick as part of the deal, while they gave up guard Kenyon Green and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft.

The former Florida Gator who led the NFL in interceptions during the 2022 season (six) was a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2024, making three combined tackles in their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, Gardner-Johnson registered two tackles in his regular-season debut for the Texans. He had suffered a lower leg injury on August 7 and was carted off the practice field. That raised concerns about his ACL and the extent of his injury. Fortunately for him and the club, though, imaging revealed that his ACL was intact.

In 2024, the Texans were fifth in the NFL for yards allowed per game (315), while they gave up an average of 201 yards per game through the air. Last season, the Eagles allowed fewer passing yards per game than any team in the league (174.2).

Gardner-Johnson providing leadership to the Texans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is never shy with words, and his leadership qualities have been noticeable with his new team. The former fourth-round pick in 2019 could be heard giving an emotional speech to his team ahead of their game with the Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday.

“Play for your brother. Do your 111, that’s going to be all we need to win this game,” Gardner-Johnson told his teammates at 0:12.
The 111 is a football term, referring to everybody doing their job. Evidently, the team didn’t do enough of that in the secondary as Matthew Stafford only misfired on eight of his 29 pass attempts for the Rams. On the opposite side of the ball, the Texans were 2/9 on third downs.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

