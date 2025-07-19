C. J. Gardner-Johnson sends 2-word message as Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl winners receive championship rings loaded with 12 carats of diamonds

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:50 GMT
C. J Gardner Johnson Eagles collage
C. J Gardner Johnson Eagles collage (image credits: IMAGN, x/cgjxxiii)

C. J. Gardner-Johnson might not be an Eagle anymore, but his connection to Philadelphia's Super Bowl triumph is far from forgotten, especially by him.

As his former teammates gathered on Friday for a private ceremony to receive their 2025 Super Bowl rings, the Houston Texans safety posted a video. He also dropped a two-word message along with his championship jewelry.

"Hi haters," Gardner-Johnson tweeted.
The brief statement, casually captioned beneath a spotlighted shot of the spinning ring, didn’t name names.

The ring weighed in at 140 grams and packed with 12 carats of diamonds. The 41 millimeter piece of craftsmanship is a nod to a season defined by dominance and detail. From Brazil to Bourbon Street, Phildelphia's journey is etched in symbols. The ring has 145 diamonds, celebrating their record playoff points.

It also has retractable wings, revealing Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s team-first mantra: "You can't be great without the greatness of others."

C. J. Gardner-Johnson blames Eagles trade on fear of his competitive drive

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

The year C. J. Gardner-Johnson spent in Philadelphia was both successful and tumultuous. He was instrumental in the team's successful playoff run, which included their 2025 Super Bowl win, after returning on a multiyear contract in 2024. The league's top-ranked defense was anchored by his six interceptions and 12 passes defended.

However, barely two months after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, he was out the door, shipped to Houston in a March trade that blindsided many.

Although team officials cited financial factors, Gardner-Johnson offered a different explanation on Tuesday.

“Scared of a competitor,” Gardner-Johnson said, via "The Pivot" podcast. "Simple as that. You can't program a dawg. You want me to be a leader and outspoken, but then you want me to sit back," C. J Gardner Johnson continued. "There's nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate."
He detailed moments, like a late-season ejection and a heated practice scuffle, that he felt unfairly shaped perceptions about his role.

Gardner-Johnson’s story didn’t end when he left Philadelphia. In a June livestream, he clapped back at fans who questioned his chances of winning another ring without the Eagles.

“They probably won’t see one without me,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson also offered apologies by name to Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter, distancing his critique from the locker room and aiming it higher up.

