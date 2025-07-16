"These people phoned my kids": CJ Gardner-Johnson breaks silence on Eagles trade

CJ Gardner-Johnson opened up about his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. He played for the Lions in 2023 before returning to the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $27 million in March 2024. Last season, the safety won Super Bowl LIX following a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, in March, the Eagles shockingly traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. In return, they acquired guard Kenyon Green, leaving fans questioning Nick Sirianni's game plan for 2025.
On Tuesday, CJ Gardner-Johnson, on the Pivot podcast, expressed disappointment about his trade to the Texans.
"I was still holding into the memory I was making in Philly," Johnson said (37:50). "I was trying to make history there. I moved my kids, was moving school. I was really trying to not get traded or moved again to change the narrative. The conversations we were having, that's why I was hurt.
"These people phoned my kids. You don't play with people's kids. That's why I was crying because you were playing with my kids, my family, and you're smiling in our faces, and then you're saying goodbye. Nah bro, I don't get down like that. But I wasn't going to allow my outburst to even. ... That's why I was quiet when I got traded."
Last season, CJ Gardner-Johnson recorded 59 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and six interceptions for the Eagles.
CJ Gardner-Johnson dismisses ex-girlfriend's claims of trying to attack Malik Nabers
Summer Bunni, CJ Gardner-Johnson's ex-girlfriend, made an accusation that Gardner-Johnson allegedly tried to put a hit on Giants star Malik Nabers. The leaked conversation between her and Johnson went viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans.
Gardner-Johnson, though, dismissed the allegations made by Bunni.
"I am going to address this, this is nothing, y'all," Johnson said. "Like this (expletive) is false news bro. Y'all can go DM, we do not even know each other, bro. ... We ain't even have no issues on the gridiron.
"Y'all want to believe something so bad. It ain't nothing behind that. Oh, let us clear this up. Z-dog is a music producer. ... The devil will try to shake your faith at times, and I ain't really tripping."
Amid the off-field drama, fans will want to see how Johnson performs during his debut campaign with the Texans this year.
