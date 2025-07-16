"These people phoned my kids": CJ Gardner-Johnson breaks silence on Eagles trade

CJ Gardner-Johnson opened up about his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. He played for the Lions in 2023 before returning to the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $27 million in March 2024. Last season, the safety won Super Bowl LIX following a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

However, in March, the Eagles shockingly traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. In return, they acquired guard Kenyon Green, leaving fans questioning Nick Sirianni's game plan for 2025.

On Tuesday, CJ Gardner-Johnson, on the Pivot podcast, expressed disappointment about his trade to the Texans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was still holding into the memory I was making in Philly," Johnson said (37:50). "I was trying to make history there. I moved my kids, was moving school. I was really trying to not get traded or moved again to change the narrative. The conversations we were having, that's why I was hurt.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"These people phoned my kids. You don't play with people's kids. That's why I was crying because you were playing with my kids, my family, and you're smiling in our faces, and then you're saying goodbye. Nah bro, I don't get down like that. But I wasn't going to allow my outburst to even. ... That's why I was quiet when I got traded."

Ad

Ad

Last season, CJ Gardner-Johnson recorded 59 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and six interceptions for the Eagles.

CJ Gardner-Johnson dismisses ex-girlfriend's claims of trying to attack Malik Nabers

Summer Bunni, CJ Gardner-Johnson's ex-girlfriend, made an accusation that Gardner-Johnson allegedly tried to put a hit on Giants star Malik Nabers. The leaked conversation between her and Johnson went viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans.

Ad

Gardner-Johnson, though, dismissed the allegations made by Bunni.

"I am going to address this, this is nothing, y'all," Johnson said. "Like this (expletive) is false news bro. Y'all can go DM, we do not even know each other, bro. ... We ain't even have no issues on the gridiron.

"Y'all want to believe something so bad. It ain't nothing behind that. Oh, let us clear this up. Z-dog is a music producer. ... The devil will try to shake your faith at times, and I ain't really tripping."

Amid the off-field drama, fans will want to see how Johnson performs during his debut campaign with the Texans this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.