CJ Gardner-Johnson's baby's mother Summer Bunni accuses Texans S of hiring hitman to attack Malik Nabers during Eagles vs. Giants game

CJ Gardner-Johnson is facing some serious accusations that he may have targeted Malik Nabers. Summer Bunni, the mother of Gardner-Johnson's children, has made accusations that the Houston Texans safety hired a hitman to attack Nabers during the NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

In several posts on her Instagram Story, Bunni accused Gardner-Johnson of putting a 'hit' out on Nabers. The safety, who was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason, was also accused of being unfaithful by his former girlfriend.

“Tell Malik Nabers about the so-called hit you had with your boy Z. ‘My boy Z gonna go get Malik Nabers tonight. You ain't doing sh*t. Go press play on stream, and go get some views. You got 23 views, hopefully this will get you more," Bunni said.

Neither Malik Nabers nor CJ Gardner-Johnson has commented on the viral post nor the accusations made by Bunni. The former couple shares twins: a son named Saint Ace and a daughter named A'cel.

CJ Gardner-Johnson was accused by ex-girlfriend of being a bad father

Summer Bunni's allegations against the Texans' safety aren't new. CJ Gardner-Johnson won his first Lombardi Trophy in February with the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Just days later, he was accused of being a bad parent by his former girlfriend.

Bunni accused the safety of neglecting their children and allegedly sending threats to their young daughter. She even mentioned how Gardner-Johnson didn't have his children to celebrate with after the Super Bowl.

"Yall letting that man hold that trophy, ask him to hold his kids fr that's not Super Bowl material," she wrote. "Every time I look up Patrick Mahomes is with his kids, or even his own teammate Saquan. Like does he not have actual real human beings around him to correct this behavior? Aint no way. Then he had the nerve to say protect black queens??????"

Summer Bunni's comments on social media came just days after he trolled Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his previous relationship with Kayla Nicole. Bunni said that Gardner-Johnson shouldn't be trolling anyone about their relationships when he doesn't show up for his own children.

