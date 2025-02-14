CJ Gardner-Johnson faces backlash from fans after dissing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl parade: "He is a sh*t head" 

CJ Gardner-Johnson continued his feud with Taylor Swift's fans on Friday. The Philadelphia Eagles safety wore a sweatshirt to the team's Super Bowl LIX victory parade that dissed Swift's loyal fans, better known as Swifties.

The sweatshirt took the Super Bowl LIX's Roman numerals and turned it into an offensive phrase aimed at fans of the singer.

Fans on X were in disbelief that Gardner-Johnson would continue to troll Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans at his own Super Bowl parade. On Sunday, the Eagles safety held Kelce to just 39 yards for four catches on six targets.

Fans on the social media platform continued to share their feelings on CJ Gardner-Johnson's choice of sweatshirt. Some even questioned why the Eagles safety was so obsessed with trolling fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"Taylor Swift lives rent free in Gardner-Johnson’s head,"one fan on X wrote.

"Why so hung up on Taylor. Taking shots at girlfriends/wives is funny? Cool?" another fan said on X .

"He's so obsessed with Travis/Taylor and the swifties," another fan said.

"surely this is going to age well,"- an X user wrote.

"Y’all won’t sniff another SB," an NFL fan tweeted.

CJ Gardner-Johnson's ex-girlfriend makes serious accusations against him

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson criticized Travis Kelce for his split with former girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Gardner-Johnson's ex-girlfriend Summer Bunni made serious accusations about the safety, while speaking about his comments about Kelce and Kelce's former partner, just days after the Super Bowl 59 win.

Through ten posts on her Instagram Story, Summer stated that not only does CJ Gardner-Johnson not help care for their children, but also how he had threatened their daughter. She wasn't specific about the nature of the threats but said that he shouldn't criticize others and their relationships when he didn't treat the people around him well.

"Yall letting that man hold that trophy, ask him to hold his kids fr that's not Super Bowl material," Bunni wrote. "Every time I look up Patrick Mahomes is with his kids, or even his own teammate Saquan. Like does he not have actual real human beings around him to correct this behavior? Aint no way. Then he had the nerve to say protect black queens??????"

"CJ be forreal. You have a black daughter you send threats to 'cause you mad at your baby mama!!!! Protect A Black Queen??? Let Me Cook," Summer Bunni wrote on Instagram.

CJ Gardner-Johnson hasn't responded to the accusations made by Bunni against him.

