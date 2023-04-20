As the 2023 NFL Draft looms, a potentially alarming story has emerged about one of its most highly touted prospects.

For weeks, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has been considered a consensus top-three pick, given the statistics he amassed in his two years there. However, he may have incurred a potential character issue by failing to show up at a prestigious football camp, according to analyst Brady Quinn.

Speaking on CBS Sports' 'Pick Six Podcast', Quinn claimed that Stroud had committed to the Manning Passing Academy, a football camp run by the namesake brothers Peyton, Eli, and Cooper:

“I’ve been told that he committed to it the night before, then just kind of ghosted them, didn’t show up. That’s football royalty, and when you do that, that’s gonna kind of set off some alarms for people, like, ‘Hey man, that’s not how you conduct yourself—especially around the Manning family, or just in general—if you’re gonna be a franchise quarterback.’”

Quinn noted that as one of three concerns with Stroud (h/t Report: CJ Stroud made a commitment to the Manning Passing Academy but “the night before he ghosted them and didn’t show up”, per @Brady_Quinn "When you do that, that's gonna set up alarms for people."Quinn noted that as one of three concerns with Stroud (h/t @PanthersAnalyst Report: CJ Stroud made a commitment to the Manning Passing Academy but “the night before he ghosted them and didn’t show up”, per @Brady_Quinn"When you do that, that's gonna set up alarms for people."Quinn noted that as one of three concerns with Stroud (h/t @PanthersAnalyst) https://t.co/z2Y9gAPbFe

However, just hours later, former Super Bowl-winning safety and current ESPN host Ryan Clark dismissed the rumors, saying that Stroud instead chose to practice with his college teammates:

He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp.He chose to work with his teammates at @OhioStateFB instead before his final season.He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore @Brady_Quinn what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization? CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp. He chose to work with his teammates at @OhioStateFB instead before his final season. He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore @Brady_Quinn what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization?

Is C.J. Stroud a hard player to coach?

Allegedly missing a football camp after committing to it is not the only problem C.J. Stroud is said to have. Last week, he reportedly posted a low score in the S2 test, while former NFL executive Michael Lombardi claimed that he was not confident that Stroud would go second overall, citing coaching issues:

"C.J. Stroud's an interesting guy. When you talk to people in the league, they'll tell you C.J. Stroud is not — this is not a knock, this is just a conversation — not an easy guy to coach. I think the word that people use is he's very not believing in what you're saying, and so he's a little bit challenging to coach. So it's not like he comes in and embraces it, he's got a little bit of a different style to him."

For more, visit "I'm not sure CJ Stroud is going #2" @mlombardiNFL and @StormBuonantony discussed the uncertainty of the Texans drafting Stroud with their number two pick in the #NFLDraft on #TheLombardiLine For more, visit vsin.com/nfl/ "I'm not sure CJ Stroud is going #2"@mlombardiNFL and @StormBuonantony discussed the uncertainty of the Texans drafting Stroud with their number two pick in the #NFLDraft on #TheLombardiLine 🏈 For more, visit vsin.com/nfl/ https://t.co/8X1zli6XxV

However, the Houston Texans are still adamant that they have their man. Speaking on 'Locked on Texans', Jay Stephens, host of 'Locked on Buckeyes', said he had never heard of any such issues that could affect Stroud's draft stock:

"I never heard or thought anything about Stroud being a hard person to coach. I never heard or thought that Stroud wasn't a good young man. I never once thought that at all. I don't know why people do this...they are finding something that I don't think [exists]."

