Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the bag as he signed a five-year, $255 million deal on Monday, but could it open the door for Lamar Jackson to get paid also?

That is the thought from former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi.The Indianapolis Colts have long been rumored to be a potential destination for Jackson should things not work out in Baltimore.

Now that Hurts' contract isn't fully guaranteed, the Colts could swoop in for Jackson. Despite having the No.4 pick where the Colts could take C.J. Stroud, Lombardi, who was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," said that if he was Colts general manager Chris Ballard, he would be on a plane to see Jackson:

“Based on tape, I would take Stroud, but if I were the GM of the Colts, I would ask Mr. (Jim) Irsay (Colts owner) if I could borrow one of his planes, and I would fly down to see Lamar Jackson and I would show Lamar Jackson this Jalen Hurts contract and say, ‘Lamar, this is not guaranteed. We've seen three contracts since (Deshaun) Watson's deal that have not been fully guaranteed.’

"I put Lamar Jackson on this team with the Colts, and all of a sudden I’m relevant. If I were in Washington and I put Lamar Jackson on that team, I'm relevant. I think this contract for Hurts opens the door up to have a conversation with Lamar about not, you know, not everything's going to have to be guaranteed buttoned up, and if I were Chris Ballard, I would be on that airplane.”

@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive "If CJ Stroud is available at four the Colts have to take him..If I'm Chris Ballard I'm getting on an airplane and making an offer to Lamar Jackson tho" "If CJ Stroud is available at four the Colts have to take him..If I'm Chris Ballard I'm getting on an airplane and making an offer to Lamar Jackson tho" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive https://t.co/vpkh56kaVI

Could Colts really go after Lamar Jackson?

Without a doubt, the Colts could go after Lamar Jackson, and the Hurts deal could be decisive. Reports are that Lamar wants a fully guaranteed contract, and seeing as Hurts didn't get that, maybe Jackson could soften his stance.

The Colts desperately need a quarterback, and when faced with a top draft pick who is an unknown commodity in the NFL versus Jackson, who has been to the playoffs and won an MVP, the choice is clear.

Just what the Colts do is going to be fascinating viewing, but if they have a choice between Stroud and Jackson, which way will Jim Irsay and the front office go?

Time will tell.

