C.J. Stroud makes feelings known on advising Caleb Williams as Bears QB heads into sophomore season

C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams are two of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The Houston Texans signal-caller won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and has guided the team to two postseason berths. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears pivot is fresh off a solid but unspectacular season. Williams put up decent numbers but failed to lead the Bears to the postseason.

Stroud appeared at Fanatics Fest NYC. The host asked him if he had any advice for Williams heading into his second season.

"I don’t know if Caleb likes my advice," Williams said on Saturday. "Nah, I'm just playing.

Stroud and Williams had an interesting interaction after their teams met in 2024.

"Good job out there," Stroud said in September.

Stroud also told Williams to avoid taking hits. However, Williams began to walk away mid-conversation, but Stroud pulled him back.

"Come here," Stroud said. "Learn from the mistakes. And everything that you got is in you already, bro. You are going to be a hell of a player in this league."

Stroud likely referenced that event when he spoke about Williams not liking his advice. The response elicited chuckles around the room, including from Williams, so it's apparent that there's no hard feelings between them.

What's next for C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams?

C.J. Stroud is entering his third season, while Caleb Williams is preparing for his second. Both quarterbacks are gearing up for different situations ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Stroud and the Houston Texans are a promising team fresh off back-to-back playoff appearances under DeMeco Ryans. Their fans are expecting more, especially after a busy free agency and productive draft.

Meanwhile, Williams and the Chicago Bears have a new coach. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will lead them into a crucial campaign, with their fans hoping for a better showing than the 5-12 regular season last year.

