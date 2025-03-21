“C’mon cowgirl, we’re ready for you” – Shane Buechele’s wife Paige drops major hint about their baby’s arrival

Looks like the Buecheles are gearing up for their biggest offseason addition yet – a baby girl.

Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, took to Instagram on March 18, dropping a stunning maternity shoot that all but confirmed their daughter’s imminent arrival.

The first black-and-white snap had Paige posing with her baby bump, covering her chest with a cowboy hat. The next few shots were classic country vibes – jeans, hat on her head and hair flowing in front. She captioned the post:

“C’mon cowgirl, we’re ready for you.”

This moment has been months in the making. Back in November, the Bills’ QB room (and their significant others) threw the Buecheles a gender reveal party.

"The most thoughtful gender reveal with our Buffalo family thrown by the most thoughtful friends," Paige wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. "God really blessed us with a community that loves others and Jesus so much. So thankful for everyone that showed up for us."

And guess who nailed the prediction? Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. The couple, who’ve been dating since early 2023, called it:

"Hi, baby, I'm Hailee. And we think you are a girl."

Since landing in Buffalo, Shane Buechele, 26, has settled in with his new squad, while Paige, 25, has built strong ties with the team’s inner circle.

The couple even attended Allen and Steinfeld’s Halloween party last October, dressed as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, recreating Kourt’s viral pregnancy announcement.

Shane Buechele’s heartfelt reaction to wife Paige’s pregnancy shoot

Shane Buechele proved he’s QB1 in the dad department. On March 15, the Buffalo Bills QB dropped a heartwarming comment on wife Paige’s Instagram post, which featured one of their pregnancy photoshoots.

The couple posed against a crisp white backdrop, with Paige captioning the moment simply: “mom and dad.”

Buechele’s response? “My loves.”

The 26-year-old QB, who joined Buffalo in 2023 after two seasons with the Chiefs, has been embracing every step of this journey. But it hasn’t always been smooth.

Four months ago, Paige got candid about her pregnancy struggles. During a November 2024 Instagram Q&A, picked up by multiple news outlets, she shared that her first trimester was tough.

"It's been rough at times," Paige confessed to fans. She admitted, citing "constant nausea and feeling exhausted" at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Through it all, Shane Buechele stepped up. Paige credited him with handling daily tasks and making sure she got enough rest.

Now, with their baby girl on the way, the Buecheles are in the final stretch. And if Shane’s latest IG comment is any indication, he’s more than ready to become a dad.

