Caitlyn Jenner sends vitriolic message after O.J. Simpson's death

Former NFL running back and controversial figure O.J. Simpson was pronounced dead this morning, 11 April. Simpson's family tweeted the news, with the veteran having died at the age of 76 following his battle with prostate cancer.

Having been a controversial figure linked to the death of his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson's death hasn't been widely celebrated in a positive way.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kris Jenner, was friends with Nicole, and Nicole had vacationed with the Kardashian-Jenners. Kris' ex-husband Robert Kardashian went on to represent Simpson during his murder trial.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Simpson's death, Caitlyn Jenner celebrated the news, tweeting:

Expand Tweet

Caitlyn has had animosity towards Simpson for quite some time. In her autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, she dubbed Simpson as the most 'narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole' in the world.

"He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a***ole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them," she wrote.

The news has been one of the biggest storylines today as the infamous icon has passed away.

Explaining why Caitlyn Jenner and O.J. Simpson’s had beef

Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner was best friends with O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown.

During an appearance on Big Brother VIP, Caitlyn opened up in 2021 saying that she believes O.J. got away with the murders.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris' best friend. Had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson,'"

Caitlyn even claimed that Robert Kardashian knew that Simpson was guilty, but chose to represent him to rekindle his relationship with Kris. After being acquitted, Simpson was then deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the families.

It’s easy to understand why Caitlyn has had animosity for Simpson years later. He divided their family while Robert Kardashian represented him during his trial, making some in the family feeling uneasy about it.

Regardless, it was a messy situation brought upon by Simpson, that both families may never fully recover from.