Aaron Rodgers appears to be on his way to the New York Jets at some point during the 2023 NFL offseason. He and the Green Bay Packers seem determined to go their separate ways. Rodgers believes that joining a new team will give him the best chance to win another Super Bowl, while the Packers are ready to give Jordan Love an opportunity to be their starting quarterback.

Rodgers has reportedly been recruiting other players to join him in New York when he presumably gets traded there eventually. He apparently gave the Jets a wish list of players that he would like them to acquire. That recently resulted in them signing Allen Lazard during the free-agency period.

Superstar defensive lineman Calais Campbell said that Aaron Rodgers texted him during the offseason asking him to join the Jets in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. While he said that he considered the offer, he instead decided to sign a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

"It was appealing to have him text you, but I kept getting a feeling that Atlanta was a special place. ... It was a tough decision," Campbell said.

Campbell made an interesting choice with the Falcons instead of the Jets. Atlanta is going through a rebuilding phase, while New York has its sights set on the NFL playoffs and a championship run.

It's possible he was reluctant to go to the Jets due to the fact that Rodgers isn't there yet, making Zach Wilson their current starting quarterback. Campbell has accomplished just about everything in his career besides winning a ring. It will be difficult to do so with the Falcons this year, especially considering their inexperienced quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Why hasn't Aaron Rodgers been traded to the Jets yet?

The Packers and Jets are reportedly at a stalemate in regards to negotiating a proper trade package for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are reportedly seeking insurance in the form of conditional picks just in case Rodgers retires after his first year in New York.

The Packers are apparently uninterested in doing so, especially because the Jets had reportedly agreed in principle to a different trade package previously. If the two sides can't come to an agreement before the 2023 NFL draft, the deal could be in danger of collapsing.

