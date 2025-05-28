Caleb Williams sets record straight on wanting to play for Vikings 2 weeks after reports on Bears QB's interest surfaced

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears weren't exactly a favored destination after missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2023. Chicago had a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, an abysmal offensive line and a revolving door of offensive coordinators.

Monitoring the Bears' situation, it's not hard to imagine why Chicago wasn't at the top of quarterback Caleb Williams' preferred draft destinations. Over the previous weeks, reports have surfaced of Williams' apparent interest in the Minnesota Vikings after a strong visit with the team and coach Kevin O'Connell.

Nearly two weeks after these reports broke, on Wednesday, Williams set the record straight on X about his reported interest in Minnesota.

"I had a good visit at the other place," Williams told reporters on Wednesday. "Minnesota, with Kevin O'Connell, good staff and all of that obviously."

Williams also added context to the reports, informing reporters of his interest in Chicago after meeting with the Bears following his initial meeting with the Vikings ahead of last year's draft. Though Williams didn't deny his interest in Minnesota, he added that it was his first NFL visit and that he shared feelings of excitement for Chicago leading up to being selected as the No. 1 pick.

The Vikings picked former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 9 pick in last year's draft. Entering their offseason program, head coach Kevin O'Connell is set to move forward with McCarthy as his starting quarterback.

Bears' coaching staff gives Caleb Williams two requests entering Year 2

As he works alongside new head coach Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams has been receptive to any critiques from the first-year coach.

After two days of OTAs, Chicago's coaching staff has reportedly given Williams two things to work on entering his second NFL season. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Williams has been immensely coachable while working on those.

"There were two areas where the coaches wanted improvement from Williams," Breer reported on Tuesday. "Both related to how he carried himself as the quarterback, based on what the 2024 season showed. One was body language. The other was pre-snap procedure."

The Bears have spared no expense building around Williams this offseason, giving the second-year quarterback plenty of weapons on the perimeter and support up front across the offensive line.

