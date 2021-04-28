Caleb Farley update: Injuries could hamper the first-round jackpot for former Virginia Tech cornerback

Caleb Farley is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his injuries have caused a lot of scouts and teams to question his ability to stay fit. Farley recently underwent back surgery twice and his recovery process could keep him out until training camp.

At one point Caleb Farley was the number one overall cornerback in this year's draft. He has seen his draft stock fall because of his injury prone career. There's no question Caleb Farley is a first-round talent but his injuries put a huge question mark on him.

What are the latest rumors surrounding Caleb Farley's injury status?

Miami v Virginia Tech

Caleb Farley has had numerous appointments with training staff and they all say that his back is doing better than expected. The problem is that this back injury has made him unavailable for any type of workout until training camp begins.

Other than medical issues and Farley's inability to conduct workouts, it limits teams to watching his film. This makes it a tricky choice for any team who wishes to draft in Farley.

Caleb Farley can be "an immediate starter in the NFL." 👀



Does your team need a guy like @HokiesFB CB @IamCalebFarley?



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- Thursday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/t9N93LNVfu — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2021

When looking at Caleb Farley on film, he brings a lot to the table for NFL teams and will have a successful career if he stays fit. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Caleb Farley's surgeon who conducted the second back surgery has told NFL teams that he should be cleared before training camp in late July.

The status of Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley is one of the biggest question marks in the draft. At this point, landing in round 1 ist is very possible but not a guarantee. pic.twitter.com/7lFSQo2ZAE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

Caleb Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn't expect Farley to fall out of the first round of this year's draft. During an interview with NFL.com, Drew Rosenhaus had this to say.

"I've had multiple teams tell me that in the middle of the draft, they are going to draft him. I don't expect him to make it to pick No. 20. I'm convinced, based on my discussions, that he'll go in the first 20 picks."

Regardless of what the doctor says, it's hard to say if Caleb Farley's back will hold up for an entire NFL season. The cornerback position is probably one of the deeper positions in this year's draft. It's natural to assume that teams will pass on Farley and opt for a less injury-prone athlete instead.

If Farley does fall to the second round, he could be a steal for a team that doesn't need him to start right away. The best fit for the former Virginia Tech corner would be a team like the Green Bay Packers.