Caleb Williams has 1-word reaction to Bears drafting Luther Burden III

After selecting tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick, the Chicago Bears decided to give quarterback Caleb Williams more offensive help by drafting wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Williams, who was drafted first overall by the Bears last year, shared his thoughts on social media. He posted a story on Instagram with a one-word caption, seemingly giving his nod of approval to Burden joining the team.
"Mhmmm," Williams wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Luther Burden III played three seasons with the Missouri Tigers. After coming out of high school, he joined the program in 2022. In his freshman campaign, Burden totaled 375 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Over three seasons, he recorded 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-SEC honors twice.
With the Chicago Bears, Burden joins a wide receiver room that already includes stars like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Both have been influential for the team with their play on the field.
The former Missouri standout is expected to learn the ropes of the NFL under the guidance of Odunze and Moore. Burden could see limited playing time this season as he adjusts to Johnson’s offensive schemes.
Chicago Bears star Rome Odunze reacts to his team drafting Luther Burden III
Caleb Williams wasn’t the only one excited about Burden’s arrival. Rome Odunze also reacted on social media to the Bears’ No. 39 overall pick.
Odunze, drafted out of Washington with the No. 9 pick in last year’s draft, shared a post from the Bears welcoming Burden to the team. He added a single word to show his excitement about another receiver joining the depth chart.
"YUHH," Odunze wrote while tagging Burden.
Last season, Chicago failed to qualify for the playoffs after a disappointing 5–12 campaign. Another key area the team needs to address in the draft is the offensive line, as Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his debut season. It will be interesting to see how the Bears tackle those needs with their remaining picks.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.