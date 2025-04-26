After selecting tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick, the Chicago Bears decided to give quarterback Caleb Williams more offensive help by drafting wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Ad

Williams, who was drafted first overall by the Bears last year, shared his thoughts on social media. He posted a story on Instagram with a one-word caption, seemingly giving his nod of approval to Burden joining the team.

"Mhmmm," Williams wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams has 1-word reaction to Bears drafting Luther Burden III

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Luther Burden III played three seasons with the Missouri Tigers. After coming out of high school, he joined the program in 2022. In his freshman campaign, Burden totaled 375 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Over three seasons, he recorded 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-SEC honors twice.

Ad

Trending

With the Chicago Bears, Burden joins a wide receiver room that already includes stars like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Both have been influential for the team with their play on the field.

The former Missouri standout is expected to learn the ropes of the NFL under the guidance of Odunze and Moore. Burden could see limited playing time this season as he adjusts to Johnson’s offensive schemes.

Chicago Bears star Rome Odunze reacts to his team drafting Luther Burden III

Caleb Williams wasn’t the only one excited about Burden’s arrival. Rome Odunze also reacted on social media to the Bears’ No. 39 overall pick.

Ad

Odunze, drafted out of Washington with the No. 9 pick in last year’s draft, shared a post from the Bears welcoming Burden to the team. He added a single word to show his excitement about another receiver joining the depth chart.

"YUHH," Odunze wrote while tagging Burden.

Expand Tweet

Last season, Chicago failed to qualify for the playoffs after a disappointing 5–12 campaign. Another key area the team needs to address in the draft is the offensive line, as Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his debut season. It will be interesting to see how the Bears tackle those needs with their remaining picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.