  • Caleb Williams boosts Cole Kmet’s rep with four-word salute on latest IG post

Caleb Williams boosts Cole Kmet’s rep with four-word salute on latest IG post

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:21 GMT
NFL: SEP 29 Rams at Bears - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams is showing support for teammate Cole Kmet. - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams, Cole Kmet and the Chicago Bears reported to training camp on Tuesday. Just before kicking off the journey to the 2025 NFL season, Kmet shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of his offseason adventures.

Kmet showed gratitude for an offseason well spent, which included getting married to his wife, Emily Kmet. In the photos, the Bears' tight end also showed a glimpse of flying in a helicopter with his wife and making homemade pizza as well.

"Off-Season Projects and Fun. It’s Time to Roll 🐻"- Kmet wrote on Instagram.
Williams commented on Kmet's Instagram post, calling the tight end:

"What a Chicago Legend."

Williams can be seen shooting a basketball near the corner of the pool in one photo from the post.

Williams commented on Kmet's offseason Instagram post. (Comment via Cole Kmet's Instagram post)

The quarterback and tight end duo connected for 474 yards and one touchdown in 2024. The Chicago Bears are looking forward to Caleb Williams and the offense finding a rhythm in 2025 as the quarterback builds off his rookie season.

Caleb Williams seen hitting golf ball over 200 yards in viral video

Caleb Williams was walking into the Bears' training camp on Monday morning. The quarterback spent his downtime this offseason traveling and enjoying time away from the football field. He showed his athleticism quite a few times. Besides playing basketball in a pool at Cole Kmet's wedding, the quarterback also showed off his golfing skills.

Late last week, a video of the Bears quarterback went viral. The 23-year-old can be seen walking up to the driving range. He proceeded to take the club from another man and hit the golf ball an estimated 226 yards with ease.

In 17 games last season, Williams threw for 3541 yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie. While he rushed for 489 yards, he fumbled a shocking 10 times, losing five of those fumbles and creating turnovers for his offense.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

