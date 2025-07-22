Caleb Williams boosts Cole Kmet’s rep with four-word salute on latest IG post

Caleb Williams, Cole Kmet and the Chicago Bears reported to training camp on Tuesday. Just before kicking off the journey to the 2025 NFL season, Kmet shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of his offseason adventures.Kmet showed gratitude for an offseason well spent, which included getting married to his wife, Emily Kmet. In the photos, the Bears' tight end also showed a glimpse of flying in a helicopter with his wife and making homemade pizza as well.&quot;Off-Season Projects and Fun. It’s Time to Roll 🐻&quot;- Kmet wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams commented on Kmet's Instagram post, calling the tight end:&quot;What a Chicago Legend.&quot;Williams can be seen shooting a basketball near the corner of the pool in one photo from the post.Williams commented on Kmet's offseason Instagram post. (Comment via Cole Kmet's Instagram post)The quarterback and tight end duo connected for 474 yards and one touchdown in 2024. The Chicago Bears are looking forward to Caleb Williams and the offense finding a rhythm in 2025 as the quarterback builds off his rookie season.Caleb Williams seen hitting golf ball over 200 yards in viral videoCaleb Williams was walking into the Bears' training camp on Monday morning. The quarterback spent his downtime this offseason traveling and enjoying time away from the football field. He showed his athleticism quite a few times. Besides playing basketball in a pool at Cole Kmet's wedding, the quarterback also showed off his golfing skills.Late last week, a video of the Bears quarterback went viral. The 23-year-old can be seen walking up to the driving range. He proceeded to take the club from another man and hit the golf ball an estimated 226 yards with ease.In 17 games last season, Williams threw for 3541 yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie. While he rushed for 489 yards, he fumbled a shocking 10 times, losing five of those fumbles and creating turnovers for his offense.